NFL Draft Documentary Coming to Roku Channel

Fans of “Hard Knocks,” rejoice.

The NFL is releasing a documentary chronicling draft weekend, the rights to which have been secured by the Roku Channel. The doc, which has not yet been titled or given a release date, covers the league’s teams as they decide who they will select in the 2023 NFL draft, which took place last month in Kansas City.

“Viewers will get an exclusive, all-access look into the high-stakes operations of four NFL teams and the League’s 2023 draft headquarters in Kansas City during one of the most significant professional sports moments of the year,” Roku said in a release announcing the documentary.

The four teams set to be featured are the Carolina Panthers, who selected Bryce Young with the first pick of the draft; the Indianapolis Colts, who chose quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick of the first round; the Dallas Cowboys, who selected running back Deuce Vaughn in the 6th round, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who made several trades during the weekend.

Roku Originals partnered with Skydance Sports and NFL Sports to produce the doc, which will air sometime before the the start of the 2023 NFL season. NFL Sports also produced “Hard Knocks,” the long-running HBO documentary series that follows an NFL team throughout its training camp prior to the start of the season. Much like “Hard Knocks,” Roku says it plans for the draft documentary to be an annual event.

“It’s an honor to partner with NFL Films and Skydance Sports to give our streamers first-time, unprecedented access to the excitement, anticipation, and emotion of the NFL Draft,” Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals at Roku Media, said in the release. “As we expand our original sports content offering, Roku Originals remains committed to sharing authentic stories, from world-class partners, only on The Roku Channel.”

Roku says it is also adding the NFL channel to its Live TV guide.

“The around the clock channel provides hundreds of hours of curated, official programming from NFL Films and NFL Media, including classic game replays, documentaries, and originals,” the release said.