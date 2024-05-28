“True Detective: Night Country” creator Issa López, “What We Do in the Shadows” star Harvey Guillén and actress and activist Tatyana Ali are among the honorees for the National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC)’s Impact Awards 2024 gala.

López will receive the Trailblazer Impact Award for her work as writer, director and showrunner of the fourth season HBO’s crime anthology series, while Ali will be honored with the Advocacy Impact Award for her policy work in maternal health and reproductive justice.

Likewise, Guillén will be honored with the Impact Award for Outstanding Performance in a Series while “Alien: Romulus” director Fede Alvarez will receive the Outstanding Film Director Impact Award. The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will also be recognized with the Community Impact Award for their commitment to multiculturalism, and Tubi will be granted the For the People Impact Award for the streamer’s commitment for representing the Latine community on screen.

The honorees will be given their awards at the annual celebration, which will take place on June 14 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. Producer and actress Annie Gonzalez will host the gala for the second time and will be joined by “Lopez vs Lopez” star Mayan Lopez.

“We are honored to celebrate these powerful figures who represent the present and future of the entertainment industry. This year’s honorees embody where our community is headed and are pushing their industries forward simply by taking up space and using their platforms to uplift other Latine creatives,” NHMC president and CEO Brenda Victoria Castillo said in a statement. “This year more than ever, it is imperative that we continue to celebrate our Latinidad in all aspects of our society, and NHMC is committed to ensuring that our community is recognized – not just at our gala, but in every space.”

The celebration spotlights individuals making an impact to shift societal narratives surrounding the Latine community, in line with the NHMC’s overall mission to encourage accurate, fair and positive representation in media.

Last year’s gala, which was cohosted by Francia Raisa and MJ Acosta-Ruiz, honored Aarón Sánchez, Ángel Manuel Soto, Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria, Gina Torres, Jharrel Jerome, Jessica Sarowitz, Julissa Prado and Miguel.