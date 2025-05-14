Isabela Merced, Phil Lord, Daniella Pineda Among 2025 NHMC Impact Awards Honorees

Isabela Merced, Phil Lord and Daniella Pineda are among the people who will be honored at the the 2025 National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards Gala, which will take place on June 6 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Merced, who stars in HBO’s “The Last of Us” and will soon appear in James Gunn’s “Superman,” will receive the Next Generation Impact Award. Pineda will be given the Outstanding Performance Impact Award for her performance in “The Accountant 2.” Director, producer and writer Phil Lord (the “Spider-Verse” trilogy, “Los Frikis”) will take home the Visionary Impact Award.

Also being honored: Cris Abrego, co-founder and CEO of Hyphenate Media Group and chairman of the Television Academy, with the Leadership Impact Award; WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio with the Legend Impact Award; the AppleTV+ series “Acapulco” with the Authentic Storytelling Impact Award; and Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” with the Ensemble Impact Award.

“We are proud to honor these visionary leaders who are not only breaking barriers but building new paths for creatives to thrive,” Brenda Victoria Castillo, president & CEO of the NHMC, said in a Wednesday statement. “Our honorees are deeply rooted in the future of our culture. They represent the brilliance, power, and boundless potential of our community. In a time when visibility is resistance, celebrating our community isn’t just tradition — it’s a declaration. NHMC is committed to ensuring our stories are not only told, but centered in every space we enter.”

Last year, Issa López, Harvey Guillén and Tatyana Ali were among the people recognized by the NHMC, which describes its mission as an effort “to spotlight the importance of accurate, fair and positive representation in media.”