Nicholas Britell, Diane Warren Lead Noms for Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards

Nicholas Britell led all composers with three nominations for the third annual Society of Composers and Lyricists’ SCL Awards, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Britell was nominated for his scores to the film “Don’t Look Up” and the television series “Succession,” as well as for co-writing the song “Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up.”

Other composers or songwriters with multiple nominations in the seven categories were Germaine Franco, nominated for her scores to “Encanto” and “Kung Fu Panda: Land of Awesomeness”; Jonny Greenwood, nominated for “The Power of the Dog” and “Spencer”; Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, nominated for songs from “Don’t Look Up” and “The Harder They Fall”; and Diane Warren, nominated for songs from “Four Good Days” and “The Mustangs.”

Nominees in the Studio Film category were Britell, Franco, Greenwood, Alexandre Desplat for “The French Dispatch” and Hans Zimmer for “Dune.” In the Independent Film category, Greenwood was nominated alongside Kubilay Uner for “American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally,” Daniel Hart for “The Green Knight,” Rachel Portman for “Julia” and Alberto Iglesias for “Parallel Mothers.”

Songwriting nominees included Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time to Die,” Lin-Manuel Miranda for “In the Heights,” Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King for “Respect” and Rufus Wainwright for “Rebel Hearts.”

Of the 10 songs nominated in two categories, only five are on the 15-song Oscar shortlist in the Best Original category. Of the 10 nominated scores, eight are on the Oscar shortlist.

The SCL nominees bear an odd relationship to Oscar music nominees. Last year, all five of the Oscar nominees for score had first been nominated by the SCL, but only one of the Oscar song nominees had; the previous year, only one score nominee matched, but three of the five song nominees did. In both years, the winning composer at SCL (Hildur Guonadóttir for “Joker” and Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for “Soul”) went on to win the Oscar, but the song winner did not.

The third annual SCL Awards is scheduled to be held in-person at the Skirball Cultural Center in West Los Angeles on Feb. 1. Actor, singer and songwriter Darren Criss is slated to host. Composer Carter Burwell and filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen will receive the Spirit of Collaboration Award for the 17 films they’ve made together.

The Society of Composers and Lyricists was founded in 1983 and is an organization of composers and songwriters creating music for visual media.

The nominations:

STUDIO FILM

Nicholas Britell, “Don’t Look Up”

Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

Germaine Franco, “Encanto”

Alexandre Desplat, “The French Dispatch”

Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog”

INDEPENDENT FILM

Kubilay Uner, “American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally”

Daniel Hart, “The Green Knight”

Rachel Portman, “Julia”

Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”

Jonny Greenwood, “Spencer”

SONG MUSICAL/COMEDY

Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi and Taura Stinson, “Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up”

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”

Amie Doherty, “Fearless” from “Spirit Untamed”

Kris Bowers and Siedah Garrett, “Together All the Way” from “Dear White People”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Home All Summer” from “In the Heights”

SONG DRAMA/DOCUMENTARY

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, “No Time to Die” from “No Time To Die”

Diane Warren, “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

Rufus Wainwright, “Secret Sister” from “Rebel Hearts”

Diane Warren, “(Never Gonna) Tame You” from “The Mustangs”

Shawn Carter, Scott Mescudi and Jeymes Samuel, “Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall

TELEVISION

Natalie Holt, “Loki”

Jung Jae-il, “Squid Game”

Nicholas Britell, “Succession”

Christophe Beck, “WandaVision”

Cristobel Tapia de Veer, “The White Lotus”

INTERACTIVE

Austin Wintory, “Alien Fireteam Elite”

Hildur Guonadóttir & Sam Slater, “Battlefield 2042”

Germaine Franco, “Kung Fu Panda: Land of Awesomeness”

DAVID RAKSIN AWARD

Joy Ngiaw, “Blush”

Anne-Kathrin Dern, “The Claus Family”

Stephanie Economou, “Jupiter’s Legacy”