Nick Cannon Says He Took ‘All the Power Away From the Term Narcissism’ Following NPD Diagnosis

Nick Cannon has admitted he has a problem.

“The Masked Singer” host and longtime actor-entertainer opened up this week about his recent narcissistic personality disorder diagnosis. The mental health condition sees a person have an exaggerated sense of self-importance and an excessive need for admiration.

He first discussed the condition on his “Counsel Culture” podcast earlier this month in a Nov. 8 episode. Watch that below:

“I still don’t understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests,” Cannon said Wednesday in an interview with People while serving meals at the Los Angeles Mission‘s Thanksgiving celebration.

“I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I’m just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew,” he said.

Cannon, who is also known for being a father to 12 children over the years, has challenged himself to work through his issues with his mental health.

“I feel like there’s so many labels out there, but it’s like, to be able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me.’ I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way,” he says. “To be able to say I’m an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too.”

Cannon told guest Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, a doctor of psychology, that he had been “clinically diagnosed” with narcissistic personality disorder on his Nov. 8 podcast.

“I’ve taken all the power away from the term narcissism ’cause I’ve researched it and I understand it,” said Cannon on the episode. “Call me whatever you want… now if I didn’t know what it was, then I have issue with it.”