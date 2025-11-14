Nick Jonas and Danny DeVito Returning for ‘Jumanji 3’ at Columbia Pictures

The next installment will be released on Dec. 11, 2026

Nick Jonas, Danny DeVito, Lamorne Morris, Bebe Neuwirth, Marin Hinkle and Rhys Darby are set to return for the next installment of Columbia Pictures’ “Jumanji” as production begins in Los Angeles, the company announced on Friday.

Dan Hildebrand (“Game of Thrones”) and Jack Jewkes (“Criminal Minds”) also joining as a new cast members.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, the film is being directed by Jake Kasdan with the screenplay by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg.

Matt Tolmach, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Jake Kasdan are producing.

This next chapter follows the massive success of 2019’s “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which grossed nearly $800 million globally and 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” which surpassed $950 million at the global box office. The original “Jumanji” was released in 1995 with Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst starring, grossing over $260 million worldwide with the series grossing over $2 billion globally.

Columbia Pictures has dated to the untitled third “Jumanji” movie for Dec. 11, 2026.

Jonas is repped by UTA, Philymack, and 2PM Sharp. DeVito is repped by CAA. Hinkle is repped by Innovative Artists Entertainment and Peg Donegan at Framework, Schreck, Dapello law firm. Neuwirth is repped by CAA. Morris is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Myman Greenspan. Darby is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Yorn, Levine. Hildebrand is repped by TCA and Affirmative Entertainment. Jewkes is repped by TalentWorks, Maxed Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.

