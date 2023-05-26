Nick Meyer to Depart as eOne President of Film at End of June

Nick Meyer is stepping down as President of Film at Entertainment One (eOne) at the end of his contract in June, Meyer said in a memo to staffers on Friday.

Read the memo below:

Dear Team:

These days, success in our industry, and the excellence we aspire to, hinges on our ability to evolve and balance an ever-changing landscape with the desire to make exceptional movies and support artists on the winding path to reach audiences. As eOne’s relationship with Hasbro moves to its next chapter, I have decided to end my tenure as eOne’s President of Film when my contract ends next month.

It has been an epic run, starting with the founding of Sierra with Marc in 2009 through the subsequent mergers with eOne and Hasbro. Together, we have built a robust film development and production division at eOne by creating both award-winning and blockbuster content that reaches audiences worldwide. In doing so, we have not only brought value to all three of these brands and learned a ton from one another along the way, but it has also been, most importantly, the highlight of my professional career working alongside you all. Full stop.

The film business can be enervating, complex, frustrating, and sometimes even heartbreaking. But when you have a team like the one I have had the privilege of leading, any challenges we may face together provide an enriching experience. I am so proud of our record and the work we did together. While there are too many films to count, I offer thanks to each of our creative partners who have contributed to our success and growth, including Sierra/Affinity’s 17 Academy Award wins from 62 nominations and 10 BAFTA wins from 51 nominations, for a diverse list of films including, among many others, I, TONYA, HELL OR HIGH WATER, NIGHTCRAWLER, SPOTLIGHT, WHIPLASH, MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, and the iconic ATOMIC BLONDE.

At eOne, we have brought movies to worldwide audiences that entertain and inspire, earning positive critical responses and accolades for films like BLUE BAYOU, MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS, and the inspirational WOMAN KING. With next year’s FREAKY TALES, that tradition continues. On the Hasbro side, we brought DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES to global audiences this past March, which became the best-reviewed Hasbro film adaptation. And with the upcoming TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS, we have helped reimagine a storied cinematic franchise. This team has continuously delivered for moviegoers, introducing new filmmaking voices, stories, and perspectives. I am proud that our films have helped create a cultural dialogue and hopefully earned a place in Hollywood history, making dreams come to life on the big screen. But, while proud of the work, I remain even more inspired by the teams behind these films. From business affairs to post-production, development through marketing and everything in between, each of you has brought the best version of yourself to help make the journey fun, while remaining fully committed to a culture of excellence.

For now, I plan to dedicate my focus, support, and leadership to this team until I take my leave at the end of next month. Again, I am forever grateful for your hard work and entrepreneurial spirit, humbled by your talent, and honored to have been on this crazy and wonderful ride with you all. This is not farewell, but more of a “see you soon.” More to come, as I am sure our paths will continue to cross once this this amazing chapter comes to an end.

Fondly,

Nick

Meyer’s departure comes on the heels of the news that parent company and Toymaker Hasbro is exploring a sale of eOne’s Film and TV production and distribution unit, as TheWrap previously reported.

Hasbro bought eOne in 2019 in a $3.8 billion all-cash deal, giving it access to a cache of highly rated brands, including “Peppa Pig,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and more.

