Nickelodeon Orders Animated Preschool Series ‘Super Duper Bunny League’

Nickelodeon has ordered new pre-school adventure comedy series “Super Duper Bunny League,” based on the kids’ comic book series by cartoonist Jamie Smart.

The 26-episode 2D animated series revolves around a diverse group of bunny friends who must battle danger as they defend their city and the world from their archnemesis. The show is set to launch in 2024 in the United States and to continue to roll out on Nick Jr. channels internationally.

“‘Super Duper Bunny League’ brings to life the colorful world that Jamie created with quirky imaginative characters and engaging stories filled with zany adventures and loads of fun,” said Eryk Casemiro, executive vice president, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. “We are excited for the opportunity to take the comic books to the next level with a preschool animated series that combines big superhero action with silly cartoony comedy in a uniquely Nickelodeon way.”

The Super Duper Bunny League is here to battle danger in all its forms as they defend Important City and the world from their arch-nemesis (and accidental creator), the inept Dr. Fuzzleglove, and a ridiculous rogues’ gallery of cartoony villains. Whether battling sweet-toothed space pirates, sizzling lava monsters, giant metal monkeys or hot dog-hungry dinosaurs, the Bunnies must combine their new superpowers to defend truth, justice, and especially free time to snack and chill.

Super Duper Bunny League is produced by Nickelodeon Animation. Robert Scull and Jonny Belt serve as executive producers and Jamie Smart as Consultant on the series. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. Marielle Kaar serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.