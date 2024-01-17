Nickelodeon’s animated series “Rock Paper Scissors” has added a slew of recognizable guest stars, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Jason Alexander, Alessia Cara and Carla Gugino will all be part of the animated original’s upcoming first season.

Specifically, Grammy-Award winner Alessia Cara (“The Willoughbys”) will star as a famous pop star by the name of Lolly. Emmy and Golden Globe star Alexander, best known for “Seinfeld,” will play Jonathan FartJoke, the greatest fart joke comedian of all time. Finally, Carla Gugino (“Spy Kids,” “The Fall of the House of Usher”) will star as The Birthday Cop.

Additionally, Isabela Merced (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”) will star as the trio’s bicycle, hot rod and hot-air balloon companion The Susan; Lauren Ash (“Superstore”) will star as Paper’s action movie star sister Sandpaper; J.P. Karliak (“New Looney Tunes,” “TrollsTopia”) will star as The Convenient News Reporter; Eugene Cordero (“Star Trek: Lower Decks”) will star as Putty; Diedrich Bader (“Better Things”) will star as Chad BrockChad; and Ray Chase (“Good Night World,” “Jujutsu Kaisen”) will star as Logan of The Rat Bros.

“‘Rock Paper Scissors’ started as an idea in Nickelodeon’s Intergalactic Shorts Program and quickly formed into a hilarious buddy comedy about the big and small hijinks of roommates Rock, Paper and Scissors, and the colorful characters in their world,” said Kari Kim, vice president of animation development for Nickelodeon. “At its core, the original animated series is about the power and joy of friendship.”

The series, which aired its first short as part of Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival in June, has been nominated for an Annie Award for Best Writing, will debut on Nickelodeon Feb. 12, at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes be rolled out weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The upcoming series follows three roommates and friends: the sweet and morally sound Rock, played by Ron Funches (“Trolls,” “Trolls Band Together”); the wannabe intellectual and inventor Paper, played by Thomas Lennon (“Zoey 102,” “Reno 911”); and the overly confident and cool Scissors, played by Carlos Alazraqui (“Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Reno 911!”). Melissa Villaseñor (“Saturday Night Live”) also stars as Pencil, the trio’s smart neighbor from down the hall, and Eddie Pepitone (“The Muppets,” “Old School”) stars as their angry garbage can landlord, Lou.