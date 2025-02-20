Nicolas Cage Calls Ex’s Lawsuit ‘Absurd and Frivolous’ After 34-Year-Old Son’s Alleged Assault

Nicolas Cage has spoken out after his ex Christina Fulton accused him of enabling their son’s bad behavior, which ultimately led to 34-year-old Weston Coppola Cage allegedly assaulting her.

“The allegations by Christina Fulton against Nicolas Cage are absurd and frivolous,” the actor’s lawyer told TheWrap in a Thursday statement. “Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr. Cage does not control Weston’s behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston’s alleged assault of his mother.”

Cage’s commentary comes after Fulton sued him and their son on Wednesday for their respective roles in an April 2024 incident that turned physical. Last July, Weston was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after what she called a “mental-health crisis.”

In her lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by TheWrap, Fulton claims Weston has “a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals.” She further alleges Cage was well “aware of Weston’s history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others.”

She further states her injuries — including a brain concussion, multiple contusions, a disfiguring eye injury, dental trauma, PTSD and psychological damages — “have required extensive medical care, surgeries and treatments.”

Fulton is suing Cage for negligence, negligent supervision and negligent undertaking, in addition to suing Weston for negligence, assault, battery and emotional distress.





