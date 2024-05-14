Nicolas Cage to Star in Prime Video’s ‘Noir,’ A Live-Action Spider-Man Series

The news that the actor will reprise his “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” character comes out of Amazon’s upfront presentation

Spider-Man Noir (Sony)

Nicolas Cage is returning to the Spider-Verse… sort of. The Oscar-winning actor has landed the lead role in Prime Video’s live-action Spider-Man series “Noir,” Amazon announced Tuesday during the company’s inaugural upfronts presentation.

The live-action show was first announced as in-development last year from Prime Video and Amazon MGM. Based on the Marvel Comics character, “Noir” tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero. Cage reprises the role after portraying him in the 2018 hit animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Harry Bradbeer (“Fleabag, Killing Eve”) will direct the series and also serve as executive producer on the first two episodes. Other executive producers include co-showrunners Oren Uziel (“The Lost City,” “22 Jump Street”) and Steve Lightfoot (“Marvel’s The Punisher”, “Shantaram”), as well as the creative team behind “Into the Spider-Verse”: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.

It’s produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

“Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers,” Amazon MGM television head Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the
accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters,” Sony Pictures Television president Katherine Pope added.

