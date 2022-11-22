Nicole Kidman to Receive AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023

Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman will be the 49th recipient of the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, and the first ever woman from Australia to receive this particular honor. Recent honorees for this distinction have included Julie Andrews, George Clooney and Denzel Washington, the latter of whom actually presented Kidman her Best Actress Oscar for the 2002 film “The Hours”, in which she memorably played troubled author Virginia Woolf.

Kidman is a five-time Oscar nominee, including one just this past year for her turn as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos“, and is well-known for working with the leading directors in the business throughout her dignified career, including Stanley Kubrick, Sydney Pollack, Gus Van Sant, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Nora Ephron, Baz Luhrmann and Lars Von Trier.

“Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees. “She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honored to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award.”

The award will be presented to Kidman at a Gala Tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023.