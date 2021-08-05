Nicole Scherzinger Joins NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

“The Masked Singer” judge Nicole Scherzinger has joined the cast of the upcoming “Annie Live!” musical, NBC announced Thursday.

Scherzinger will play Grace, “Daddy Warbucks’ chief of staff who welcomes Annie with open arms and a loving heart.”

She will star opposite Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks and Taraji P. Henson as the devious Miss Hannigan. A nationwide search is currently underway to find the actress who will play Annie herself.

The broadcast network’s live production of the beloved Tony-winning musical, which is inspired by the classic comic strip that first appeared in 1924, will air Thursday, Dec. 2.

“I’m so excited to be playing the role of Grace Farrell for NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Musical theater has always made my heart soar, so I’m over the moon to join this amazing cast for such a great classic,” Scherzinger said.

“Annie Live!” will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Paul Tazewell will design costumes. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.