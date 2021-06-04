Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi to Host ‘Ridiculousness’ Spinoff ‘Messyness’ for MTV

MTV has picked up another “Ridiculouness” spinoff, the network announced Friday.

Titled “Messyness,” the series “celebrates dating, partying and all of the messy stages experienced in young adulthood,” according to MTV’s description. “The new series indulges in the most debaucherous clips found on the internet – everything from awkward proposals, to nights out gone wrong and cheaters caught red handed.”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will host the series, which is slated to premiere late this year. She’ll be joined by panelists Tori Spellling, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray.

The show is produced by MTV, Thrill One Media (formerly Superjacket Productions) and Gorilla Flicks.

The long-running “Ridiculousness,” hosted by Rob Dyrdek, has become a new franchise for MTV in recent months, with the food-themed spinoff “Deliciousness” debuting on the network last December.

Deadline first reported the news of the new series.