Nielsen Launches Tools for Media Buyers to Compare YouTube Reach and Linear TV

Nielsen is expanding its methodology when it comes to YouTube.

On Thursday, the metrics giant announced it was expanding its cross-platform measurement of YouTube – with its Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication – to span computer, mobile and connected TV devices. The aim of this measurement system will be to offer media buyers greater comparability for their ad buys.

Nielsen’s methodology looks at YouTube reach including connected TV (CTV) to linear TV ad buys.

“In a converged world, customers need a complete picture of their ad spend across all screens,” Debbie Weinstein, vice president, Global Advertiser Solutions, Google & YouTube, said in a statement. “Nielsen enabling advertisers to compare YouTube’s reach across mobile, desktop and now CTV to TV is a tremendous step towards their vision for Nielsen One, and we look forward to their continued efforts to bring cross media measurement to the industry.”

The service is part of Nielsen’s move to Nielsen One, which aims to provided customers with metrics across linear, streaming, digital channels and CTV.

“Four-screen measurement is a critical step toward Nielsen One, as it provides the comparability necessary to produce a trusted, deduplicated number across platforms that enables clients to better understand reach, manage frequency and verify the audiences of their media buys,” Kim Gilberti, senior vice president, Product Management, Nielsen, said in a statement. “As consumer engagement across platforms continues to converge, digital measurement must provide continuous and comparable metrics across all channels.”