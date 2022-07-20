MLB All-Star Game on Fox Hits a Ratings Home Run Tuesday

More than 7.5 million viewers tuned in for the star-studded exhibition game

Still, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was a close second with 6.1 million total viewers as the reality competition series continues to be one of broadcast’s most-reliable attention grabbers. Never underestimate Simon Cowell.

Fox’s coverage of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game knocked it out of the park Tuesday night, scoring a 1.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic — the highest across all of primetime. The mid-season game was also the most-watched offering across broadcast during primetime last night with 7.5 million total viewers.

Despite the stiff competition, Fox still secured the most total average viewers with 7.5 million overall. Not too shabby.

Here’s how primetime shook out among the major networks on Tuesday:

Fox wasn’t only the most-watched overall network, it also notched the highest average rating with a 1.5 in the key demo from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. The network’s pre-game coverage, which began at 7, earned a 0.5 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers.

NBC was second in the ratings with a 0.5 average demo rating and 4.8 million total average viewers. “AGT” stayed strong with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-friendly audience target and 6.1 million total viewers. At 10, “Dancing With Myself” secured a 0.3 rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

CBS was tied with ABC for third in ratings with a 0.2 average demo score, yet The Eye came out on top in total average viewers with 3.0 million. CBS’ block of “FBI” reruns proved formidable yet again as 8’s “FBI” (0.2, 3.3 million), 9’s “FBI: International” (0.2, 2.9 million) and 10’s “FBI: Most Wanted” (0.2, 2.8 million) all performed well on the night.

On top of its 0.2 average demo score, ABC notched 1.9 million total average viewers. At 8 p.m., “Celebrity Family Feud” drew a solid 0.4 demo rating and 2.5 million total viewers. It was followed by “Judge Steve Harvey” (0.2, 1.6 million) at 9 and “The Rookie” (0.1, 1.5 million) at 10.

The CW was last in the ratings with a 0.0 average demo score and 332,000 total average viewers. A rerun of “Superman & Lois” led off the night at 8 with a 0.1 demo rating score and 380,000 total viewers while “Tom Swift” followed at 9 with a 0.0 score and 284,000. The CW doesn’t air primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 average demo rating and 1.1 million total average viewers. “Mexicana y El Guero” took home a 0.3 rating and 1.0 million total viewers and was topped by “La Herencia: Un Legado de Amor” at 9 (0.4, 1.3 million) and “Mujer de Nadie” at 10 (0.3, 1.1 million).

Telemundo was second in rating with a 0.2 average key demo rating and 997,000 total average viewers. “Casa de Famosos” led the way from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. with a 0.3 demo rating and 1.2 million viewers. “Amor Valiente” followed from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. with a 0.2 rating and 801,000 total viewers. “Infiel: Historia de un Engaño” ended the night with a 0.2 demo rating and 858,000 total viewers at 10.