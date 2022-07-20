Fox MLB All Star Game TV Ratings

Fox's coverage of the MLB All-Star Game led broadcast's priemtime window Tuesday night in ratings and viewers. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

MLB All-Star Game on Fox Hits a Ratings Home Run Tuesday

by | July 20, 2022 @ 2:50 PM

More than 7.5 million viewers tuned in for the star-studded exhibition game

Fox’s coverage of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game knocked it out of the park Tuesday night, scoring a 1.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic — the highest across all of primetime. The mid-season game was also the most-watched offering across broadcast during primetime last night with 7.5 million total viewers.

Still, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was a close second with 6.1 million total viewers as the reality competition series continues to be one of broadcast’s most-reliable attention grabbers. Never underestimate Simon Cowell.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

