Nielsen Taps Peter Naylor as First Chief Client Officer

Nielsen has tapped Peter Naylor as its first chief client officer.

Naylor, who has led ad sales for Netflix and Hulu, will serve as a critical partner for Nielsen’s clients, including advertisers and publishers across traditional and digital channels, ensuring that Nielsen is meeting its clients’ needs. Naylor will work with the company’s sales, product and research teams, and will report directly to Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao.

“The key to Nielsen’s continued success is working closely with our clients to build the best marketing intelligence platform in the world,” Rao said in a statement. “Peter is the perfect person to help that mission, building on Nielsen’s momentum of Big Data + Panel measurement, live streaming innovation and our AI transformation. He has led teams across linear TV, streaming and social media. He knows what consumers and clients want – and need – as behaviors continue to evolve. We can’t wait to keep building with him and our partners.”

“Nielsen’s partners represent the very best of advertising and media. I am thrilled to be in a position to support them and the markets we serve during this dynamic time in media,” Naylor said. “As a Nielsen customer for over 20 years, I will tap into my experience to help clients find even more success with Nielsen data, while also sharing partners’ needs to develop even better world class products at Nielsen.”

