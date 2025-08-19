Streaming Reaches Nearly Half of Total TV Viewing in July

Streaming’s domination of TV viewing continues to edge closer to half of the overall total, with the category hitting 47.3% for the month of July.

Netflix posted a 5% increase month-over-month, lifting the streamer to a record share of 8.8% of TV viewing. The streamer accounted for eight of the month’s top 10 streaming titles, with “Squid Game” ranking as the most-watched with 5.4 billion viewing minutes.

However, it was not enough to topple the TV viewing leader YouTube, who posted a record 13.4% share for July. YouTube viewership increased 2% month-over-month, with 18 to 24 year old viewers notching the largest gain among age demographics (+8%).

Rounding out the rest of the list was Disney with a share of 4.7% across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+; Prime Video with a share of 3.8%; The Roku Channel with a record share of 2.8%; Tubi with a share of 2.2%, Paramount with a share of 1.9% across Paramount+ and Pluto TV, Peacock with a share of 1.6% and Warner Bros. Discovery with a share of 1.5% across Max and Discovery+.

Photo courtesy of Nielsen

In addition to “Squid Game,” the second-most streamed title was “Love Island USA,” with 5.3 billion viewing minutes, giving Peacock a 3% share boost for the month.

The remainder of the top 10 titles included Netflix’s “Blindspot” (4.15 billion minutes), “Untamed” (4.14 billion minutes), and “Animal Kingdom” (4 billion minutes), “Disney+’s “Bluey” (3.53 billion minutes), Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” (3.51 billion minutes), “Sullivan’s Crossing” (3.4 billion minutes), “Happy Gilmore 2” (2.9 billion minutes), and Netflix and Hulu’s “Grey’s Anatomy” (2.8 billion minutes.)

Meanwhile, broadcast and cable were affected by standard summer programming slates, which remained light on sports and original shows before those return on a larger scale in the fall.

Broadcast made up 18% of TV viewing in July, boosted by a 28% increase in news viewing. “ABC World News Tonight” made up 19 of the month’s top 20 broadcast telecasts, while the MLB All-Star game on Fox took the remaining slot at 13th.

Cable finished with 22.2% of TV viewing in July, but saw an 11% dip in news and 17% drop in sports viewing, with the latter driven by the absence of NBA Playoffs. The MLB Home Run Derby on ESPN was a bright spot, topping cable telecasts for July with 5.3 million viewers.