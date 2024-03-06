Nigel Lythgoe was hit with a fourth sexual assault allegation on Tuesday, the same day he sought to dismiss the lawsuit filed in December 2023 from fellow former “So You Think You Can Dance” judge Paula Abdul.

The suit was filed by the law firm of Johnson & Johnson in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of a Jane Doe. It accuses Lythgoe of sexual battery, gender violence, sexual harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a 2018 incident in which he is said to have groped, licked and forcibly kissed the woman.

The document states that the reality TV producer was aware the Plaintiff was married and had employed her in a professional capacity, the nature of which is redacted in the lawsuit.

Johnson & Johnson is also representing Abdul and two previous Jane Does who allege that Lythgoe assaulted them at his L.A. home in 2016.

Just hours prior, the “SYTYCD” co-creator filed his own motion to dismiss the suit by Abdul (Lythgoe was a judge from Seasons 1-16, while Abdul judged Season 12 and 13).

Lythgoe claimed that the “American Idol” star’s accusations “lack specificity as to when, where and how any alleged abuse occurred” and labeled her a “well-documented fabulist with a long history of telling wild stories that are untethered from reality.”

“True to form, Abdul’s accusations about Lythgoe are pure fiction,” his filing continued.

Lythgoe stepped down from Season 18 of the Fox competition series on Jan. 5 after a third lawsuit was levied against him. He shared in a statement at the time that he was “dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”

Abdul was the first to sue Lythgoe. She claimed that in 2002, Lythgoe groped her in the elevator of their hotel where “American Idol” was filming and “began shoving his tongue down her throat.” The suit also cites an incident in 2015 when the producer allegedly forced himself on top of her during a dinner at his home and tried to kiss her.

Deadline first reported the story.

“So You Think You Can Dance” Season 18 airs Mondays on Fox.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.