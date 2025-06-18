‘Night Court’ Star Melissa Rauch Bids Farewell to Reboot After Doing ‘Everything in Our Power to Find Another Home’

Melissa Rauch officially bid farewell to “Night Court” on Wednesday, breaking the news that the reboot series was unable to find another home after its cancellation at NBC.

“I have held off on posting anything about ‘Night Court’ not continuing until I knew we did everything in our power to find another home for it,” Rauch said in a Wednesday Instagram post, adding that the Goonies “Never Say Die” motto or “straight up denial” led her to hope the “incredibly special experience” wouldn’t be coming to an end.

“That said, after turning over all the stones there were to be turned over, we’ve learned that it is officially the hour to say ‘farewell.’ Or at least ‘Until next time,’” Rauch continued.

The news comes just over a month after NBC opted not to renew “Night Court” for the upcoming 2025-26 broadcast season, canceling the sitcom after three seasons on the network — a fate shared with sitcom “Lopez vs. Lopez.” At the time of the cancelation in early May, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap that Warner Bros. TV, which produces the show, was hoping to find a new home for series, though Rauch’s post signifies the endeavor was not fruitful.

Rauch shared her gratitude for the cast and crew of “Night Court,” saying “I love them all dearly and am so thankful that I have their friendships to take with me,” and thanked viewers and supporters of the show.

“As a kid whose best friend was TV, getting to play make believe with comedy legends on the recreation of a set I watched as a little girl felt like stepping through the looking glass in the best possible way,” she wrote.

Rauch starred in “Night Court” opposite John Larroquette, who reprised his role as Dan Fielding from the original sitcom, which ran from 1984 to 1992, with Dan taking on a father-like role to Rauch’s judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson). The main cast for Season 3 also included Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi and Wendie Malick, and Marsha Warfield appeared across the show’s three installments to reprise her role as Roz.

“I was told that the original creator of ‘Night Court,’ the great Reinhold Weege, said that the courtroom doors were key to the show’s engine as they ushered in endless stories,” she continued. “And I like to think that’s how ‘Night Court’ carries on. Just as it did in the 30 years between the first incarnation ending and us beginning. The evergreen revolving door of oddballs and cynics populating that Manhattan arraignment court in the wee hours of the night and at the center of it all a workplace family that will forever be … until next time.”

