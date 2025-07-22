‘The Nightingale’ With Dakota and Elle Fanning Sets February 2027 Release From TriStar

Sony Pictures has set TriStar’s upcoming WWII drama “The Nightingale” for release on February 12, 2027. It will star Dakota and Elle Fanning and mark the first time that the two sisters have acted in a film together.

Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, “The Nightingale” follows two sisters during WWII who dare to embark on separate, dangerous paths in the fight for survival, love, and freedom in German-occupied, war-torn France. Hannah’s novel, published in 2015, reached No. 1 on the New York Times’ Bestsellers List and has spent a total of 165 weeks on the list over the past decade.

“The Nightingale” will be released in 2027 alongside an untitled K-Pop film from Paramount. The February 12 weekend coincides with Presidents Day on Monday as well as Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl on Sunday, making the release slot a prime spot for films aimed at female audiences.

Michael Morris (“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”) will direct from a script by “The Woman King” writer Dana Stevens. The Fannings will produce the film alongside Brittany Kahane Ward for Lewellen Pictures.

Also producing are Elizabeth Cantillon for The Cantillon Company and Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi are overseeing for TriStar Pictures.

Dakota Fanning will next be seen in the Peacock series “All Her Fault” alongside Sarah Snook. Elle Fanning will star in 20th Century’s “Predator: Badlands,” due in theaters this October, and Joachim Trier’s Cannes Grand Prix prize winner “Sentimental Value” in November.

The Fannings are repped by UTA, TFC Management and HJTH. Michael Morris is represented by UTA and his attorney Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings. Kristin Hannah is represented by CAA and Jane Rotrosen Agency.