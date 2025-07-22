Paramount Sets Original, Untitled K-Pop Movie for February 2027 Release

“K-Pop Demon Hunters” lead Ji-young Yoo will star alongside Eric Nam in the Hybe America co-production

Ji-Young Yoo, star of "K-Pop Demon Hunters"

Paramount has set an untitled K-Pop film co-produced by Korean entertainment company Hybe America for release on Feb. 12, 2027.

The film will star Ji-young Yoo, who most recently starred in the breakout Netflix/Sony Animation hit “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” as well as Eric Nam, who will star in the upcoming “Avatar: The Last Airbender” feature film “The Legend of Aang.” Yoo will play a young Korean-American woman who defies her family’s wishes to compete in a televised competition to find the next K-pop girl group.

Benson Lee, director of the 2015 Sundance teen comedy “Seoul Searching,” is attached to the film, which is set to be the first American production shot entirely in South Korea.

“This film is my love letter to K-pop — its energy, passion, magic and the incredible community behind it. I’m deeply grateful to Paramount Pictures for championing the project, to our producers for their unwavering dedication, to our talented and dynamic cast, and to the legends of the genre helping us bring this story to life. This one’s for the dreamers,” Lee said in a Tuesday statement.

Paramount’s film division president, Michael Ireland, originally oversaw the project during its development at 20th Century Fox before acquiring it in turnaround from Disney and bringing it to Paramount under current studio head Brian Robbins.

The film is produced by James Shin of Hybe America, Arthur Spector and Joshua Davis of Epic Magazine and Scooter Braun. Executive producers include Joshuah Bearman of Epic Magazine, John Zaozirny and Scott Manson. Bryan Oh, Paramount’s SVP of production, is overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

Yoo is repped by Entertainment 360, Gersh, Viewpoint and Del Shaw Moonves. Nam is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and The Lede Company.

