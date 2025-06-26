‘Pitch Perfect: K-Pop Idols’ From Joel Kim Booster in the Works at Peacock

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions have entered into a new first-look deal with Universal Television, where the company will develop and produce TV series for broadcast, streaming and cable.

Under the partnership, Brownstone is developing “Pitch Perfect: K-Pop Idols” for Peacock, a comedy series written by Joel Kim Booster (“Fire Island”) that follows a struggling singer-songwriter whose life completely turns upside down when she finds herself auditioning to be a part of the first all-American K-pop group.

Booster, Banks and Handelman serve as executive producers alongside Gold Circle Films’ Paul Brooks and Scott Niemeyer and director Jason Moore (“Pitch Perfect”).

In addition, Brownstone is developing “Crush” for Peacock, a series co-produced by UCP and Universal Television inspired by the 1995 episode of “The Jenny Jones Show” titled “Revealing Same-Sex Secret Crushes.”

The devastating and darkly funny series, which is written by Addison McQuigg (“Bloodline”), is set within the insane world of tabloid talk shows, weaving together a poignant tale of ambition, heartbreak and murder.

McQuigg, Banks and Handelman executive produce alongside Patrick Macmanus (“Dr. Death,” “The Girl From Plainville”) and Littleton Road Productions (Peacock’s “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy”), Elliot Page and Matt Jordan Smith for Pageboy Productions (“Close to You”) and Joshua Beirne-Golden (“Soft & Quiet”).

“Elizabeth is a singular creative force whose storytelling shines both in front and behind the camera, Universal Television president Erin Underhill said in a statement. “She, Max and the Brownstone team have been part of the NBCUniversal family for years, and we’re excited to make Universal Television their creative home for series, where they can develop fresh, compelling shows and continue doing what they do best—entertaining fans everywhere.”

Brownstone Productions has a long-standing creative relationship with NBCUniversal, including a first-look production deal with Universal Pictures, under which they produced the global hit “Pitch Perfect “franchise, with all three films collectively earning over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Banks also directed and produced “Cocaine Bear,” which generated more than 6 million trailer views, had a viral cameo appearance at the Oscars and had the internet meme-ing a showdown between #cocainebear and #cocaineshark.

On the small screen Banks earned three Emmy Award nominations, including two consecutive nominations for her performance as Avery Jessup on NBC and Universal Television’s “30 Rock.” She’ll next be seen in Peacock’s “The Miniature Wife,” a high-concept marital dramedy examining the power imbalances between spouses, Lindy (Banks) and Les (Matthew Macfadyen), who battle each other for supremacy after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis. Additionally, Banks hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2015.

“Brownstone Productions first emerged from the primordial swamps of Universal Pictures, so it’s only natural that our next evolutionary leap happens with Universal Television,” Banks and Handelman said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to continue growing with such a stellar team and deeply grateful to Donna, Pearlena and Erin for their support. We’ll do our best to make them proud—and hopefully cause just the right amount of chaotic joy along the way.”

Banks and Brownstone Productions are represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.