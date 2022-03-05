‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘Dune’ Win Art Directors Guild Awards

“Nightmare Alley,” “Dune” and “No Time to Die” have won the top feature-film prizes at the 26th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which were held by the Art Directors Guild on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.

“Nightmare Alley” won in the Period Feature Film category, where the other finalists included “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “West Side Story,” both of which were nominated for the Oscar for Best Production Design.

“Dune” won in the Fantasy Feature Film category, where it was the only Oscar nominee in the running. And “No Time to Die” won in the Contemporary Feature Film category, in which none of the nominees had been recognized by Oscar voters.

“Encanto” took the award in the Animated Feature category.

In the 15 years since the current ADG categories were established, one of the ADG winners has gone on to take the Oscar for Best Production Design 12 times. In that stretch, the winner in the period category has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Production Design seven times, the fantasy winner has taken the Oscar four times and the contemporary winner has won the Oscar once.

Television winners included “Squid Game,” “WandaVision,” “Loki,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Family Reunion,” “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” and “Live in Front of a Studio Audience – ‘Facts of Life’ & ‘Diff’rent Strokes.'”

François Audouy, who had three nominations in the short-format web series or music-video category and two more in the commercials category, lost the former to a Taylor Swift video but won the latter for a Billie Eilish commercial. (He was also nominated for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” in the fantasy-film category.)

Also at the ceremony, “The Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion received the Cinematic Imagery Award and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve was the William Cameron Menzies Honoree. Lifetime Achievement Awards went to concept illustrator and storyboard artist Donna Cline, set designer and art director Ann Harris, graphic designers Denise and Michael Okuda and production designer Ida Random.

The show was hosted by actress Yvette Nicole Brown at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown Hotel.

The full list of winners:

Feature Film categories

Period Feature Film: “Nightmare Alley,” Tamara Deverell

Fantasy Feature Film: “Dune,” Patrice Vermette

Contemporary Feature Film: “No Time to Die,” Mark Tildesley

Animated Feature Film: “Encanto,” Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové

Television categories

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series: “Loki”: “Glorious Purpose,” Kasra Farahani

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series: “Squid Game”: “Gganbu,” Chae Kyoung-sun

Television Movie or Limited Series: “WandaVision,” Mark Worthington

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series: “What We Do in the Shadows”: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren,” Kate Bunch

Multi-Camera Series: “Family Reunion”: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?,” Aiyana Trotter

Variety, Reality or Competition Series: “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff,” John Janavs

Variety Special: “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel’(320) & ‘Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy’ (115),” Stephan Olson

Short Format Commercials: Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever,” François Audouy

Short Format Web Series or Music Video: Taylor Swift: “All Too Well,” Ethan Tobman

Cinematic Imagery Award: Jane Campion

William Cameron Menzies Honoree: Denis Villeneuve

Lifetime Achievement Awards: Donna Cline, Ann Harris, Denise and Michael Okuda, Ida Random

Art Directors Guild Hall of Fame: William A. Horning, Polly Platt