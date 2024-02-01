Nikki Haley Blames Barack Obama for Race, Gender ‘Division’ in America: ‘People Felt Like They Were Being Put in Camps’ | Video

Nikki Haley claims former President Barack Obama is responsible for the racial and gender divisions in the country, saying his administration made Americans felt like they were being placed in “camps.”

On Wednesday, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate appeared as a guest on the radio show “The Breakfast Club,” where she discussed a myriad of topics, including her campaign and her background work as a politician, video of which you can watch above.

While chatting it up about how she feels the country doesn’t need an elderly leader, she shared that she voted for Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and felt the Obama administration was responsible for the division among races and genders in the country.

DJ Envy: Why are you against a Kamala Harris presidency?



Nikki Haley: Well, because the division in our country started with Obama… pic.twitter.com/EpA9OXrAoC — Renee (@PettyLupone) January 31, 2024

“With Obama, if you go back. That’s when we really started to feel the division,” Haley said. “Everything was exaggerated with the Obama administration. It became more about gender, it became more about race, it became more about separating Americans instead of bringing them together,” Haley continued, claiming Obama made Americans “feel boxed in.”

She continued: “Everybody is at fault. I’m not saying one person did this, but I’m saying under that administration, it really did cause some… You just felt — people felt like they were being put in camps through that administration. The second thing is, he was very much an Iranian sympathizer. He very much kept wanting to do things with Iran. I think that’s incredibly dangerous. This is a culture that says, ‘Death to America,’ and you have to always be careful. A lot of spending happened on his watch that started us down that spiral.”

Haley said she believed Trump provided the country with “needed a self-correction and was “good breaking things,” which is why she voted for him twice.

“The second time I voted for him is, I didn’t want Biden. I saw that Biden was Obama 2.0 and I didn’t want to take that chance of where he was going to take us,” Haley said. “I knew they wanted to get back in the Iran deal. I knew that they weren’t serious about closing the border. I knew that the wasteful spending that we had seen was going to happen, and so I voted for Trump thinking that he was going to do more of the same.”

By the end of it, Haley stamped Trump as being too chaotic of a person to be given the responsibility of serving the country.

“The reality is now, chaos follows Donald Trump. Everywhere he goes chaos follows him. We can’t be a country in disarray and a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won’t survive,” she said.

While Haley says Obama stirred up the racial divide in the country, she’s maintained that the U.S. has “never been racist.”

“We’re not a racist country. … We’ve never been a racist country,” Haley previously said. “Our goal is to make sure that today is better than yesterday. Are we perfect? No. But our goal is to always make sure we try and be more perfect every day that we can.”