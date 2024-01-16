Nikki Haley doesn’t consider the Republican party racist, nor does she think America as a country has ever been racist.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade flat out asked Haley if she is involved in a racist political party, meaning the Republican Party, as they discussed her campaign efforts post-Iowa, video of which you can watch above. Haley is now in New Hampshire after she came in third in the Iowa Caucuses after Ron DeSantis, with former President Donald Trump leading.

“We’re not a racist country. Brian. We’ve never been a racist country. Our goal is to make sure that today is better than yesterday. Are we perfect? No. But our goal is to always make sure we try and be more perfect every day that we can,” Haley told Kilmeade. “I know I faced racism when I was growing up, but I can tell you today is a lot better than it was then. Our goal is to lift up everybody not go and divide people on race or gender or party or anything else.”

“We’ve had enough of that in America. That’s why I’m so passionate about doing this. I don’t want my kids growing up where they’re sitting there thinking that they’re disadvantaged because of a color or a gender,” she added. “I want them to know that if they work hard, they can do and be anything they want to be in America. I saw at the United Nations, countries love the fact that we have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to do and be anything we want it to be without government getting in the way. That’s why I’m doing this because we’ve got too much chaos in this country, and our kids don’t deserve it. And I’m determined to get us back on track where everybody loves America again, and everybody’s invested in making our strong.”

Haley also responded to MSNBC’s Joy Reid’s skepticism at the former South Carolina governor’s efforts to beat Donald Trump for the Republican presidential ticket.

“The elephant in the room, she’s still a brown lady that’s got to try to win in a party that is deeply anti-immigrant. It’s still a challenge. I don’t see how she becomes the nominee of that party with Donald Trump still around,” Reid had said of Haley’s poll results from Iowa. “I can’t picture it happening. Maybe it could happen. Ron DeSantis’ only argument for staying in it is he’s the white guy that he can still make the appeal to white [people].”

Haley responded to Reid’s comments, claiming “Joy Reid lives in a different America” than she does. This comes just three weeks after Haley omitted slavery in her explanation of what caused the American Civil War. When the man who questioned her even tried to prompt her to say the word, she answered with “What do you want me to say about slavery?”

Haley appeared on the radio 12 hours later to acknowledge that, “Of course the Civil War was about slavery.”