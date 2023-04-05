“Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau hasn’t watched the hit prequel series “House of the Dragon” yet, although he has seen the show’s opening credits sequence. The Jamie Lannister actor admitted to TheWrap that he found the opening credits of “House of the Dragon” “a little too familiar,” and has resolved to binge-watch the series at a later date.

“I sat down one day and I watched the title sequence and then I was confused because the music of course is the same, the theme music, and then the title sequence was very similar,” Coster-Waldau said during an interview about his new Apple TV+ series “The Last Thing He Told Me.” “And I was like, ‘Oh, this seems too familiar.”

Coster-Waldau portrayed Jaime Lannister on all eight seasons of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” series, and he said he’s happy that the prequel series “House of the Dragon” has been so warmly received.

“I’m just gonna give them a couple of years to a couple of seasons and then I’ll binge-watch the whole thing,” he continued. “But I’m so happy that it’s a success and that people love the show. And I will watch it eventually.”

“House of the Dragon” launched in 2022 as HBO’s first follow-up to the Emmy-winning “Game of Thrones.” The series was a critical and commercial success and was quickly renewed for a second season with creators George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal already plotting an endgame.

Coster-Waldau can next be seen in “The Last Thing He Told Me,” adapted from Laura Dave’s best-selling novel of the same name. He plays Owen Michaels, husband of Hannah Hall (Jennifer Garner) who goes missing when the tech company he works at comes under investigation for fraud.

Garner’s Hannah is left with trying to figure out where he went and why he left, as well as the fact that he may not be who she thought he was. She and his daughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) come together despite their clashing relationship, to investigate.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” launches on Apple TV+ Friday April 14.