‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Nicole Kidman’s Masha Dmitrichenko is back for another somewhat shady wellness retreat in “Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2.

After Season 1 featured stars like Samara Weaving and Melissa McCarthy at Tranquillum, Masha moves her practice to an Austrian wellness center in Season 2, which is graced by the likes of Annie Murphy, Henry Golding, Christine Baranski, and King Princess, who makes their TV acting debut.

Keep on reading for a full breakdown of the new all-star cast in “Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2.

Nicole Kidman in “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Disney/Reiner Bajo)



Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko

Nicole Kidman reprises her role as Masha Dmitrichenko, who embraces psilocybin (a.k.a. magic mushrooms) as a way to help her guests heal from past traumas. She also self-prescribes the psychedelics to herself, as she overcomes the loss of her daughter.

Kidman is best known for starring in movies like “Moulin Rouge!” “The Hours” and “Dogville” and has starred in series “The Perfect Couple,” “Big Little Lies,” “The Undoing” and “Lioness.”

Lena Olin in “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Lena Olin as Helena

Lena Olin plays Helena, who oversees the Zauberwald property and partners with Masha, but is somewhat suspicious of her methods.

Olin can be seen in “The Unbearable Lightness of Being,” “Chocolat,” “Alias,” “Hunters” and “Upgraded.”

Lucas Englander in “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Lucas Englander as Martin

Lucas Englander plays Martin, an employee at the resort who frequently butts heads with Masha as she goes off book leading the group.

Englander has been featured in “Transatlantic,” “The House” and “Appearances.”

Annie Murphy in “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Annie Murphy as Imogen

Annie Murphy plays Imogen, who attends the retreat as a way to overcome past trauma with her mother, but becomes frustrated when her mother brings along a guest.

Murphy is best known for starring as Alexis in “Schitt’s Creek,” and can also be seen in “Black Mirror” episode “Joan Is Awful” and “Kevin Can F**k Himself.”

Christine Baranski in “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Christine Baranski as Victoria

Christine Baranski plays Victoria, who was meant to attend the retreat with her daughter, Imogen, but instead brought along a date of her own. Victoria is wealthy, flamboyant and egotistical.

Baranski can be seen in “Mamma Mia!” “Chicago,” “Into the Woods” and, more recently, “The Gilded Age.”

Henry Golding in “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Henry Golding as Peter

Henry Golding plays Peter, whose father is also meant to attend the retreat. He develops a romance with Imogen.

You might recognize Golding from “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Gentlemen,” “Last Christmas” or “A Simple Favor” and its recent sequel, “Another Simple Favor.”

Mark Strong in “Nine Perfect Strangers”(Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Mark Strong as David

Mark Strong plays David, Peter’s father, who is delayed on the retreat due to a business engagement.

Strong can be seen in “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” “1917,” “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Penguin.”

Murray Bartlett in “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Murray Bartlett as Brian

Murray Bartlett plays Brian, a former Mr. Rodgers-esque actor whose career faced a low due to a recent outburst.

Bartlett is best known for starring in “The White Lotus” Season 1, and can also be seen in “The Last of Us,” “Welcome to Chippendales” and “Physical.”

Maisie Richardson-Sellers in “Nine Perfect Strangers”(Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Wolfie

Maisie Richardson-Sellers plays Wolfie, a musician who brings her girlfriend to the retreat in hopes of helping her unlock a trauma.

You might recognize Richardson-Sellers from “The Originals,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and the second and third “The Kissing Booth” movies.

King Princess in “Nine Perfect Strangers”(Disney/Reiner Bajo)

King Princess as Tina

King Princess plays Tina, a child music prodigy who faces a mental block that her girlfriend is trying to help solve via the retreat. The musician makes their TV acting debut.

Dolly de Leon in “Nine Perfect Strangers”(Disney/Reiner Bajo)

Dolly de Leon as Agnes

Dolly de Leon plays Agnes, a nun attending the retreat amid a crisis of faith.

You might recognize de Leon from “Triangle of Sadness,” “Ghostlight” and “Jackpot!”