‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman Channels Her Inner Goop (Video)

Hulu dropped the first trailer for its upcoming “Nine Perfect Strangers” series on Sunday, giving a first look at Liane Moriarty’s adaptation starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

The project reunites the “Big Little Lies” team of Kidman, Moriarty and showrunner David E. Kelley, with Kidman executive producing and starring as the menacingly calm leader of a health and wellness resort where nine strangers gather for a retreat.

In addition to Kidman and McCarthy, the ensemble cast also includes Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall and Samara Weaving.

David E. Kelley and “Edge of Tomorrow” screenwriter John Henry Butterworth will serve as showrunners on “Nine Perfect Strangers,” co-writing the series alongside Samantha Strauss.

Along with Kelley and Butterworth, executive producers include Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, and Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, as well as Moriarty and McCarthy.

Check out the video at the top.