No Time to Die James Bond

MGM

How ‘No Time to Die’ Can Still Be a Big Win for Movie Theaters – If Not for MGM

by | September 15, 2021 @ 6:04 AM

Daniel Craig’s final Bond film won’t be a megahit, but it can still be a major stepping stone to rebuild box office

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

After over a year of delays, MGM’s top execs took the stage at CinemaCon last month and delivered good news to theater owners: “No Time to Die” is full steam ahead for release in theaters on October 8. And while the film won’t be the enormous hit that MGM and overseas distribution partner Universal hoped for, the 25th James Bond film can still be a major stepping stone for rebuilding a box office crippled by the COVID pandemic.

Analysts and rival distributors say that even though grosses will be down from past 007 titles, “No Time to Die” could still be just as or even more successful than recent Hollywood tentpoles like Universal’s “F9” or Disney/Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in the U.S. and Europe, where Bond films particularly perform well. One distribution executive noted that Bond’s decades-long history makes it a blockbuster franchise that draws out more older moviegoers than “Fast & Furious” or Marvel films, and could help increase confidence and interest in moviegoing among a 35-plus demographic that did not turn out this summer nearly as much as their younger counterparts.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Derek Carr

‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season Finales Tie in TV Ratings

Can Broadcast TV Survive in the Streaming Era? These Shows Are Betting on It
wga east

Why WGA East’s Digital News Organizing Spree May End Under New Leadership
Melrose Place Reunion Fantasy Island

Ratings: ‘Melrose Place’ Reunion on Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Is a Bust on First NFL Sunday
brian robbins

Inside Paramount’s CEO Shuffle: A New Digital Future or Next Acquisition Target? | Analysis
Hollywood After 9/11

How 9/11 Changed Hollywood – And Is ‘Still Grappling’ With the Terror Attacks 20 Years Later
Rob Gronkowski

NBC’s 2021 NFL Kickoff Game Grows Audience 20% From Last Year
Tom Brady

How the NFL Has Bucked Recent Ratings Trends | Chart
pentagon 9/11

Inside the Pentagon’s Secret Post-9/11 Summit With Hollywood A-Listers (Exclusive)
Lucifer

‘Lucifer': Inside the Twice-Canceled Show’s Hell of a Ride to a Heavenly End
ABC Women of 9:11

ABC’s ‘Women of 9/11’ Special Ranks Behind Just ‘AGT’ and ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers