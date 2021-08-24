‘No Time to Die': Spectre Drags Bond Out of Retirement in CinemaCon Footage

(Spoiler alert: Do not read on if you don’t want to know anything about “No Time to Die.”)

So Mr. Bond, we meet again. And by again, we mean that CinemaCon attendees got to see some new footage of the upcoming “No Time to Die” that has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the footage, Daniel Craig’s Bond wakes up on top of a building, disoriented, and the sound is muffled. Calling someone on the phone seems fruitless, so Bond begins to run through the city only to be on the receiving end of gunfire from Spectre agents. He ropes himself off the side of a bridge to escape, but he soon runs into the people chasing him. A fight ensues in typical Bond fashion.

Next, we see Bond with Lea Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann, and Bond asks her how Spectre knew he was in the city. He thinks she betrayed her, and there’s nothing she can say to persuade him otherwise. The two get into a beautiful vintage Aston Martin that Bond fans will recognize as the DB5 from “Goldfinger,” with all of Q’s weapons included. However, it unfortunately gets completely destroyed by gunfire in the middle of a town square by the Spectre agents.

“Everyone has secrets,” Bond tells Swann. “We just haven’t gotten to yours yet.”

“No Time to Die” is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final turn as 007, a.k.a. James Bond. He’s since left active service and given up his Double-0 title, but when his old pal Felix from the CIA turns up asking for help, he finds himself thrust into a 21st century war that’s gone beyond running and gunning muscle and super spies and turned to technology.

His villain this time around is Oscar-winner Rami Malek as Safin, a fiendish masked foe and supervillain. “No Time to Die” also stars Lashana Lynch as Bond’s MI6 counterpart, as well as a gown-wearing, gun-toting Ana de Armas.

They star alongside returning cast members Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. Additional cast members include Rory Kinnear, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing “No Time to Die. He co-wrote the screenplay with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge from a story by Purvis, Wade and Fukunaga. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are producers on the film.

For now, “No Time to Die” is locked in on a theatrical release date for Oct. 8, 2021. And even after Amazon purchased MGM, the film’s producers vowed that the movie would still get a theatrical release. But the movie was originally slated for release as far back as April 2020 and had been moved four times thanks to COVID-19, at one point expecting to bow in November 2020 and then April 2021.