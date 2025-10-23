Noah Baumbach to Receive Director Tribute at Gotham Awards

New York-based filmmaker Noah Baumbach will be honored with the Director Tribute at the 35th annual Gotham Film Awards, set to take place in Manhattan on Dec. 1.

Baumbach’s tribute will encompass his whole career — including “Kicking and Screaming,” “The Squid and the Whale,” “Marriage Story,” and “Barbie,” which he cowrote and coproduced — as well as his newest movie, “Jay Kelly.”

Set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 14 and on Netflix on Dec. 5, “Jay Kelly” was cowritten by Baumbach and actress Emily Mortimer and chronicles a movie star (George Clooney) on a road trip as he reconnects with old friends and family. Laura Dern, Adam Sandler, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough and Stacy Keach costar.

“As a three-time Gotham Award winner and five-time nominee, Noah Baumbach is one of our most beloved filmmakers,” said Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute.

“With ‘Jay Kelly’ — marked by Noah’s unmistakable writing and extraordinary performances from George Clooney, Adam Sandler and cast — he once again shows why his storytelling continues to inspire audiences everywhere. We’re honored to celebrate him and this beautiful film with the Gotham Director Tribute.”

Previous Gotham Director Tribute recipients include Denis Villeneuve and Jane Campion.