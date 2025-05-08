Noah Hawley Signs With WME in All Areas

Acclaimed writer Noah Hawley has signed with WME in all areas, moving from CAA.

The Emmy Award-winning writer and executive producer has captivated audiences across television, film and literature. Best known for his FX anthology series “Fargo,” Hawley is also the CEO and founder of 26 Keys Productions.

His next FX television series “Alien: Earth,” based on the iconic film franchise, is set to premiere this summer. The sci-fi series stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, David Ryshdahl, Samuel Blenkin and Adarsh Gourav.

Over his two decade-spanning career, Hawley has earned his stripes as a novelist, screenwriter, series creator, showrunner and director. He made his feature film directorial debut with “Lucy in the Sky,” starring Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm. His next film project is “Nowhere Fast,” a Texas crime thriller starring Chris Pine.

Most recently his production banner 26 Keys aired the fifth installment of “Fargo,” adding six Emmy Award nominations to the series’ tally of over 70 nominations. Hawley is also known for his work as a creator-director-writer on the FX superhero series “Legion.”

The best-selling author has published six novels: “A Conspiracy of Tall Men,” “Other People’s Weddings,” “The Punch,” “The Good Father,” “Before the Fall and Anthem” and “Fargo: This Is A True Story,” a companion book to the first three seasons of his FX series.

Hawley has also received accolades for his work from the Writers Guild, PEN, Critics’ Choice, and a Peabody Award for his work on “Fargo.”

Hawley continues to be represented by Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.