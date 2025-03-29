Doctor Inspired to Go Into Medicine by ‘ER’ Gets Noah Wyle to Autograph His Board Certification | Video

“The Pitt” star Noah Wyle got a pleasant surprise on Thursday during a visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles when he encountered a longtime fan — who also happens to be a real-life doctor inspired to go into medicine by John Carter, the character Wyle played on NBC’s hit drama “ER” for 11 seasons.

While they were talking, the doctor, Brad Goldberg, surprised Wyle by asking for his autograph — on his medical board certification.

The moment came as Wyle and “The Pitt” cast were visiting as part of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign.

“I do think, you know, besides the entertainment factor, [“The Pitt”] brings a lot of attention to the work we do here, and the challenges we experience, and, you know, conveying that to the general public and all the issues in healthcare now, so thank you for that,” Goldberg told the cast members.

At that point, as the tour guide started to take them elsewhere, Goldberg addressed Wyle directly, telling him, “You’re a big part of me going into emergency, growing up with my parents [watching ‘ER’].”

“Sorry for that,” Wyle joked.

“Can I ask you to sign my,” Goldberg said as he handed the document to Wyle.

“Holy smokes,” Wyle replied as he realized what he was looking at, “Are you kidding me?”

“This is my board certificate,” Goldberg explained for everyone else. “This means more than coming from the actual board.”

“Wow, this is a first for me,” Wyle said as he signed.

“Awesome, Brad,” someone said off camera.

“American Board of Pediatrics,” Goldberg replied before turning to Wyle and adding, “Thank you so much.”

“It’s entirely my pleasure,” Wyle said.

After the clip was posted online, Goldberg confirmed it was him, adding, “Thank you to the whole cast for highlighting our work. Very special shoutout to Noah Wyle, whose iconic Dr. John Carter on ER inspired my EM journey, he even signed my board certification! I’m finally official at PGY-12.”

Watch the clip, and see Dr. Goldberg’s comment, below:

Hey that’s me! Thank you to the whole cast for highlighting our work. Very special shoutout to Noah Wyle, whose iconic Dr. John Carter on ER inspired my EM journey, he even signed my board certification! I’m finally official at PGY-12. pic.twitter.com/t1B8VPuD3X — Brad Goldberg, MD (@BradGoldbergMD) March 28, 2025

And yes, Goldberg included a photo of the autograph.