‘The Pitt’ Episode Release Guide: When Are New Episodes Streaming?

If you’re looking for a new medical drama, pencil in a weekly checkup with “The Pitt.”

The series, which explores the everyday challenges healthcare workers face in a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania emergency room, was produced by John Wells (“ER,” “The West Wing”). R. Scott Gemmill will write the first episode and executive produce “The Pitt” alongside its star Noah Wyle, who plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch.

All the drama in the first season takes place over a 15-hour period during one shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Hospital. Here’s everything you need to know about how and when to watch “The Pitt.”

When does “The Pitt” come out?

“The Pitt” will premiere with two episodes on HBO’s Max on Thursday, Jan. 9, and new episodes will drop weekly on the platform at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST. The first season will air until April 10.

Where is “The Pitt” streaming?

“The Pitt” will be streaming on HBO’s streaming platform Max.

How many episodes are in “The Pitt”?

Season 1 of “The Pitt” will have 15 episodes in the first season, and each will be roughly an hour long.

Season 1, Episode 1: “Hour 1: 7 AM – 8 AM” — Thursday, Jan. 9

Season 1, Episode 2: “Hour 2: 8 AM – 9 AM” — Thursday, Jan. 9

Season 1, Episode 3: “Hour 3: 9 AM – 10 AM” — Thursday, Jan. 16

Season 1, Episode 4: “Hour 4: 10 AM – 11 AM” — Thursday, Jan. 23

Season 1, Episode 5: “Hour 5: 11 AM – 12 PM — Thursday, Jan. 30

Season 1, Episode 6: “Hour 6: 12 PM – 1 PM” — Thursday, Feb. 6

Season 1, Episode 7: “Hour 7: 1 PM – 2 PM” — Thursday, Feb. 13

Season 1, Episode 8: “Hour 8: 2 PM – 3 PM — Thursday, Feb. 20

Season 1, Episode 9: “Hour 9: 3 PM – 4 PM — Thursday, Feb. 27

Season 1, Episode 10: “Hour 10: 4 PM – 5 PM — Thursday, March 6

Season 1, Episode 11: “Hour 11: 5 PM – 6 PM — Thursday, March 13

Season 1, Episode 12: “Hour 12: 6 PM – 7 PM — Thursday, March 20

Season 1, Episode 13: “Hour 13: 7 PM – 8 PM — Thursday, March 27

Season 1, Episode 14: Hour 14: 8 PM – 9 PM — Thursday, April 3

Season 1, Episode 15: Hour 15: 9 PM – 10 PM — Thursday, April 10



What is “The Pitt” about?

Here’s Max’s official description of the series: “‘The Pitt’ is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

Who is in the “The Pitt” cast?

“The Pitt” includes Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch), Tracey Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Marron Ball (Dr. Langdon), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans).

Watch the trailer