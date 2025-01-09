‘Shifting Gears’ Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

ABC’s latest sitcom unites “Home Improvement” and “Last Man Standing” actor Tim Allen with “2 Broke Girls” star Kat Dennings as an estranged father-daughter duo in “Shifting Gears.”

Executive produced by Allen and produced by Dennings, the series stars Allen as Matt, a stubborn widower and classic car shop owner, who finds his old-school ways upended when his estranged daughter Riley (Dennings) moves back into the family home, along with her kids. Can they find a shared path despite their differences or will the wheels come off first? Seann William Scott, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis also star.

If you’re wondering when you can catch the next new episode, here’s what you need to know about where and when to watch “Shifting Gears”

When does it premiere?

“Shifting Gears” premieres on ABC on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET as part of the midseason lineup.

If you miss the big bow, the “Shifting Gears” pilot will have a second airing on Friday, Jan. 10, also at 8 p.m. ET.

New episodes will debut on Wednesdays at 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET

Where is ‘Shifting Gears’ streaming?

New episodes of “Shifting Gears” will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Season 1 Episode Release Schedule

ABC has revealed details for the first three episodes of the new comedy. We’ll update this space when more episode details become available.

S.1 E.1: “Restoration” – Jan. 8 “Matt, the widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop, is confronted with his most unexpected and challenging project yet when his estranged daughter, Riley, and her adolescent children come crashing back into his life.”

S.1. E.2: “Accommodations” – Jan. 15 “Matt joins Riley at Carter’s high school open house, where he’s unsettled to learn about the “accommodations” made for his grandson’s anxiety. Meanwhile, Riley reconnects with Caitlin, a former classmate, and sets her up with Gabriel.”

S.1 E.3: “Job” – Jan. 22 “Riley, desperate for work, reluctantly takes a job at Matt’s shop. Meanwhile, Gabriel and Stitch secretly stray from Matt’s vision on a high-stakes restomod project.



Watch the ‘Shifting Gears’ trailer