‘Noah’s Arc: The Movie’ Premiere Celebrates 20 Years of Giving Fans What They Want

It’s been 20 years, but “Noah’s Arc” is still afloat — and, perhaps, better than ever — in “Noah’s Arc: The Movie,” which had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Original stars Darryl Stephens, Jensen Atwood, Rodney Chester, Christian Vincent and Wilson Cruz joined creator, writer and director Patrik-Ian Polk to celebrate the latest chapter of their groundbreaking series at The London West Hollywood.

“This movie is a culmination of all the experiences and the learning and the love that we’ve gotten from the fans over all the years. That’s what this movie is, sending all the love they’ve given us back to them,” Stephens told TheWrap. “I was impressed by how much love and money was placed into this project. This felt like, ‘OK, you know who we are and what we represent and how important it is to the fans.’ It felt like we finally arrived.”

“It’s a really important project because we need some Black and Brown joy right now. We need to remind ourselves of how fabulous we are with so much noise in the world,” Cruz added. “It’s a story about chosen family that continues to expand … it’s complex and ridiculous and messy and hilarious all at the same time, and it’s about longtime friendships that endure all types of tragedy and joy and life.”

“It was and still is the first of it’s kind — a Black LGBTQ show on television. It is monumental,” Vincent noted. “It’s nostalgic to see, like, your family is back on screen. We’re all similar to how we used to be, but have maybe evolved a little bit.”

“Noah’s Arc” first premiered in October 2005 and ran for two seasons on Logo. It was followed by the 2008 film “Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom” and the 2020 reunion special “Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles” (available on YouTube).

“I remember the parties people used to have every week to watch ‘Noah’s Arc’ and how it brought people together. I want people to remember that feeling of unity, that feeling of community and some joy; some positive hope for us,” Atwood said. “Most productions have a shelf life, but ‘Noah’s Arc’ will not die and the fans have never let it go. To give the fans what they want, it means the world to me.”

“Noah’s Arc: The Movie” cast at the L.A. premiere (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Paramount+)

“Over the years, the fans have never lost their appetite for the show — they’ve just supported us more and more and more,” Polk agreed. “Thankfully, by some miracle, here we are.”

“We love what we do, but the fans really made it what it is. We started out doing this not knowing where it would go, it was from love and everything worked out in our favor,” Chester shared. “We’re happy to make a statement because there’s so much going on in the world, and I think people need this.”

Play video

Their fellow co-stars Mariyea, Jasun Jabbar, TC Carson, Gregory Kieth, Jonathan Julian White, K’Hood, Dynisty St. James and Kennedy Davenport were also present to hit the red carpet before the Hollywood screening.

The rooftop afterparty at The Penthouse featured delicious passed apps, Zaddy-themed cocktails/mocktails, branded fans and a pouch of TRNR skincare products for the road. Other notable attendees included Jamal Sims, Kerri Colby, Jasmine Masters, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Eureka O’Hara, Daniel Franzese and Sampson McCormick, just to name a few.

“Noah’s Arc: The Movie” premieres June 20 on Paramount+ before airing on Showtime. Both seasons of “Noah’s Arc” and “Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom” are also available to stream on Paramount+.