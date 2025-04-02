‘Nobody 2’: Bob Odenkirk Is Back for More Brutal Fistfights in Sneak Peek

For action studio 87North, “Nobody” has been one of its biggest box office successes. Now, Bob Odenkirk is back this summer with a sequel that released its first trailer at CinemaCon.

The clip shows former government assassin Hutch Mansell taking his family out on a summer vacation up the coast, hoping for a good time. Unfortunately, the vacation does not go as planned, as his kids are harassed by bullies and mistreated by terrible employees who slap his daughter upside the head. Hutch responds the only way he knows how: by beating the utter hell out of them.

Losing the trust of his wife is bad enough. Then he finds out that the town he took his family to is a giant front for a bootlegging ring. Now he’s stuck in another bloody mess, forced to find the balance between being an asskicker and a dad.



“I told you,” he hisses as he pounds a man’s face in. “I’m. On. F–king. Vacation!”



“Nobody 2” hits theaters August 15.