‘Nobody Wants This’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Ready for a cozy, romantic comedy series? “Nobody Wants This” may be the warm blanket you asked for.

The Netflix series created by Erin Foster follows the unlikely love story between an outspoken, sex podcaster (Kristen Bell) and an upstanding Rabbi (Adam Brody).

Bell and Brody’s tangible chemistry drives the 10-episode rom-com home, making you wish you had more to binge. Breakout sibling performances from Justine Lupe (“Succession”) and Timothy Simons (“Veep”) round out the cast of this lighthearted, will-they-won’t-they romance.

Keep reading for a complete guide to the “Nobody Wants This” cast.

Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 101 of “Nobody Wants This.” (Credit: Hopper Stone/Netflix) Kristen Bell as Joanne Joanne is an outspoken sex podcaster, who doesn’t believe in God. She gets taken by surprise when she’s seated next to a Rabbi (Brody) at a dinner party, who starts to change her mind. Their unlikely love story begins there. Bell is no stranger to a television comedy, starring in several herself like “The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars.” The actress is also known for voicing several iconic characters, including Anna in “Frozen” and narrating “Gossip Girl.”

Adam Brody as Noah in episode 101 of “Nobody Wants This.” (Credit: Stefania Rosini/Netflix) Adam Brody as Noah Roklov Rabbi Noah Roklov broke off his engagement with long-term girlfriend Rebecca and quickly finds himself in a pickle with a “shiksa,” Bell’s Joanne. Though nobody in his family or his temple wants this, Noah is infatuated with Joanne and their life together. Brody is best known for his roles in “The O.C.,” “Jennifer’s Body, ” “Ready or Not” and “Fleishman Is in Trouble.”

Kristen Bell as Joanne, Justine Lupe as Morgan in episode 104 of “Nobody Wants This.” (Credit: Hopper Stone/Netflix) Justine Lupe as Morgan Lupe stars as Morgan, Joanne’s podcast co-host and quick-witted sister. As Joanne attempts to find love in a hopeless place, Morgan wants Joanne to stay single with her for the sake of their Spotify podcast deal. The stakes could not be higher. Best known for her role in “Succession,” Lupe has also starred in “Luckiest Girl Alive” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Timothy Simons as Sasha, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 108 of Nobody Wants This. (Credit: Netflix) Timothy Simons as Sasha Roklov Sasha is Noah’s eccentric older brother. Though he is married with a 13-year-old daughter, Sasha still falls second-in-line to his “golden child” Rabbi brother. His quirks and banter with both Noah and his wife (Jackie Tohn) bring levity to the show. Simons is best known for his role in “Veep.” Other notable performances include “Goosebumps” (2015) and “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Jackie Tohn as Esther, Kristen Bell as Joanne, Justine Lupe as Morgan in episode 107 of “Nobody Wants This.” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix) Jackie Tohn as Esther Roklov Tohn plays Esther Roklov, the cold, confident wife of Sasha and Noah’s sister-in-law. She does not warm up to Noah’s new love interest quickly after he ended the engagement with one of her best friends. The actress is best known for her roles in “Sisters,” “GLOW” and “The Good Place.”

Kristen Bell as Joanne, Sherry Cola as Ashley, Justine Lupe as Morgan in episode 105 of “Nobody Wants This.” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix) Sherry Cola as Ashley Ashley is Joanne’s no-nonsense lesbian best friend. Ashley hosts a dinner party, the setting for Noah and Joanne’s meet-cute. Best known for her role in “Joy Ride,” Cola has also appeared in “Good Trouble,” “Shortcomings” and “A Family Affair.”

Tovah Feldshuh attends Sony Pictures Classics And The Cinema Society Screening Of “Wicked Little Letters” on March 20, 2024 in New York City. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Tova Feldshuh as Bina Roklov Bina Roklov is a proud, protective Jewish mother to Noah and Sasha. To Bina, family and tradition take priority over everything. Feldshuh has worked in Hollywood for over four decades and is best known for her roles in “Just My Luck,” “Silver Bullet” and “Lady in the Water.” She also recently appeared in the “Funny Girl” Broadway revival, after replacing Jane Lynch as Mrs. Brice.

Kristen Bell as Joanne, Stephanie Faracy as Lynn, Justine Lupe as Morgan in episode 103 of “Nobody Wants This.” (Credit: Hopper Stone/Netflix) Stephanie Faracy as Lynn Lynn is Joanne and Morgan’s kooky, recently divorced mother. She has found a new obsession in the “propensity for the mystical” and even invites someone to read the family’s auras. Faracy is a veteran actress and is known for her roles in “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” Temple Grandin,” “Sideways” and “The Great Outdoors.”