‘Nobody Wants This’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Ready for a cozy, romantic comedy series? “Nobody Wants This” may be the warm blanket you asked for.
The Netflix series created by Erin Foster follows the unlikely love story between an outspoken, sex podcaster (Kristen Bell) and an upstanding Rabbi (Adam Brody).
Bell and Brody’s tangible chemistry drives the 10-episode rom-com home, making you wish you had more to binge. Breakout sibling performances from Justine Lupe (“Succession”) and Timothy Simons (“Veep”) round out the cast of this lighthearted, will-they-won’t-they romance.
Keep reading for a complete guide to the “Nobody Wants This” cast.
Kristen Bell as Joanne
Joanne is an outspoken sex podcaster, who doesn’t believe in God. She gets taken by surprise when she’s seated next to a Rabbi (Brody) at a dinner party, who starts to change her mind. Their unlikely love story begins there.
Bell is no stranger to a television comedy, starring in several herself like “The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars.” The actress is also known for voicing several iconic characters, including Anna in “Frozen” and narrating “Gossip Girl.”
Adam Brody as Noah Roklov
Rabbi Noah Roklov broke off his engagement with long-term girlfriend Rebecca and quickly finds himself in a pickle with a “shiksa,” Bell’s Joanne. Though nobody in his family or his temple wants this, Noah is infatuated with Joanne and their life together.
Brody is best known for his roles in “The O.C.,” “Jennifer’s Body, ” “Ready or Not” and “Fleishman Is in Trouble.”
Justine Lupe as Morgan
Lupe stars as Morgan, Joanne’s podcast co-host and quick-witted sister. As Joanne attempts to find love in a hopeless place, Morgan wants Joanne to stay single with her for the sake of their Spotify podcast deal. The stakes could not be higher.
Best known for her role in “Succession,” Lupe has also starred in “Luckiest Girl Alive” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Timothy Simons as Sasha Roklov
Sasha is Noah’s eccentric older brother. Though he is married with a 13-year-old daughter, Sasha still falls second-in-line to his “golden child” Rabbi brother. His quirks and banter with both Noah and his wife (Jackie Tohn) bring levity to the show.
Simons is best known for his role in “Veep.” Other notable performances include “Goosebumps” (2015) and “Don’t Worry Darling.”
Jackie Tohn as Esther Roklov
Tohn plays Esther Roklov, the cold, confident wife of Sasha and Noah’s sister-in-law. She does not warm up to Noah’s new love interest quickly after he ended the engagement with one of her best friends.
The actress is best known for her roles in “Sisters,” “GLOW” and “The Good Place.”
Sherry Cola as Ashley
Ashley is Joanne’s no-nonsense lesbian best friend. Ashley hosts a dinner party, the setting for Noah and Joanne’s meet-cute.
Best known for her role in “Joy Ride,” Cola has also appeared in “Good Trouble,” “Shortcomings” and “A Family Affair.”
Tova Feldshuh as Bina Roklov
Bina Roklov is a proud, protective Jewish mother to Noah and Sasha. To Bina, family and tradition take priority over everything.
Feldshuh has worked in Hollywood for over four decades and is best known for her roles in “Just My Luck,” “Silver Bullet” and “Lady in the Water.” She also recently appeared in the “Funny Girl” Broadway revival, after replacing Jane Lynch as Mrs. Brice.
Stephanie Faracy as Lynn
Lynn is Joanne and Morgan’s kooky, recently divorced mother. She has found a new obsession in the “propensity for the mystical” and even invites someone to read the family’s auras.
Faracy is a veteran actress and is known for her roles in “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” Temple Grandin,” “Sideways” and “The Great Outdoors.”
Emily Arlook as Rebecca
Rebecca is the “perfect” Jewish girlfriend (and almost fiance) for Rabbi Noah, but because of certain circumstances, the two could not make it work. Rebecca is best friends with Esther and becomes the subject of Joanne’s fascination.
Arlook is best known for her roles in “Grown-ish,” “You People” and “The Good Place.”
All 10 episodes of “Nobody Wants This” are now available to stream on Netflix.
