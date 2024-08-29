Kristen Bell and Adam Brody Reluctantly Fall in Love in Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This’ Trailer

The rom-com series premieres Sept. 26 on Netflix

Nobody-Wants-This
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in "Nobody Wants This." (Credit: Stefania Rosini/Netflix)

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody play the most unlikely couple of our dreams in Netflix’s new romantic comedy series “Nobody Wants This.” The show hails from creator Erin Foster (“Barely Famous”), who based the story on her own life. She serves as showrunner alongside “Kevin Can F** Himself” showrunner Craig DiGregorio.

In the trailer, Bell is introduced as a Joanne, an agnostic podcast host who meets an intriguing man named Noah (Brody) at a dinner party, and is surprised to realize his profession: a rabbi.

“You’re a rabbi?” Bell’s Joanne asks Brody’s Noah in the trailer for the new series. “It’s hot, right?” Noah responds.

As the pair kick off their relationship, it’s hard not to let their families intervene, with Joanne’s sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe) immediately pointing out the couple is a “weird pair.” Noah, on the other hand, is fresh out of a relationship, and his fling with Joanna appears to be just a rebound in the eyes of Noah’s mother and his brother, Sasha (Timothy Simons).

“You’re going to turn your whole life upside down for this girl?” Noah’s mother asks him, before whispering in Joanna’s ear, “You’re never going to end up with my son.”

Watch the trailer below:

Their respective communities can’t help but try to speed along a breakup that they are certain is inevitable. “He’s responsible, kind and you —” Morgan says, before Joanna interrupts to clarify she’s “not a bad person.”

“We like fun, but do we end up with fun?” Noah’s friend similarly asks.

Joanna and Noah’s relationship ends up bringing Morgan and Sasha into the fold, much to the chagrin of Sasha’s wife, who lovingly labels Joanna and Morgan as “whore No. 1” and “whore No. 2.”

In addition to Bell, Brody, Lupe and Simons, the “Nobody Wants This” cast includes Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola and Shiloh Berman.

Executive producers for “Nobody Wants This” include Erin Foster, Steven Levitan, Craig DiGregorio, Kristen Bell, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, Jack Burditt and Oly Obst, who EPs for 3arts.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

