‘Nobody Wants This’ Stars on Esther’s Season 2 Finale Decision and Whether Morgan and Sasha Are Truly Platonic

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “Nobody Wants This” Season 2, Episode 10.

Just as “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 ended with a dose of clarity for Kristen Bell’s Joanne and Adam Brody’s Noah that brought the couple back together, the finale also brought a moment of clarity for Jackie Tohn’s Esther, which brought her and Timothy Simons’ Sasha even further apart.

In the Season 2 finale, Sasha tells Esther he’s noticed she hasn’t been herself and though he’s done what he can to bring back the spark, he’s instead decided to back off and let her figure it out. While Esther applauds Sasha for his efforts, she tells him it’s not working and that she can’t fix what’s going on in herself while they’re still together, taking a step back from their marriage.

While the move feels rather monumental, it’s a culmination of Esther’s exploration throughout Season 2 that left her with questions about her life and what she wants, according to Tohn, who notes that Esther is “trying everything to not take a pause in the marriage,” including considering having another baby, cutting bangs and all the “real and relatable things that we all do when we’ve been in a relationship for 15 years.”

“It’s like, ‘We gotta change it up. I’m losing my mind now, especially that I realize I don’t want to just be on this high speed train to old age — I need to take stock of where I’m at and are these decisions I would have made sort of if given the opportunity, as opposed to, just getting pregnant and then just moving forward,’” Tohn told TheWrap of Esther’s thought process. “At the end of the season, she tries a lot of things and realizes, even though they absolutely love each other, and this is going to be so hard, she has some stuff that she needs to figure out, and she can’t do it within the confines of the relationship.”

For creator Erin Foster, Esther’s Season 2 ending was the only one that made sense given her character’s trajectory, saying, “It wasn’t going to feel right to us after the season we had built for Esther to want to stay with Sasha.”

“When you have that much doubt in your relationship and wonder of what’s on the other side, who you are without this person, I think that usually that person feels like they need to explore what that looks like,” Foster said. “We wanted to be true to what felt right for them, and it really felt right for her to be honest with him and walk away, and we also think that’ll be really interesting to see what that does for Sasha.”

As for whether Esther’s step back is only a separation or if it could lead to a divorce, Tohn said Sasha’s sweet and understanding reaction opened the door for Esther to return to him. “If anything, that would make her come back much more so than being like, ‘Well, eff you’ — that solidifies, ‘Oh, well, I made the right decision,’” Tohn said. “He’s, not on purpose … making the best possible decision for this relationship to have a future.”

It’s a hard reality for Sasha, but one that Simons said Sasha was somewhat prepared for, with Simons noting he had already come to the realization that he was “trying to hang on too tight” and trying to make quick fixes — like his dance to Ariana Grande’s “7 rings” — that didn’t do much to solve the underlying issue.

“Even before she says that, he says that he’s going to just give her space to figure it out … so I think the answer is already there when she tells him,” Simons said. “I don’t think it’s much of a realization that he has come to in the moment outside of like, ‘Alright, here it is. I really got to back up what I said with with action of … giving her space.’”

Sasha spends the rest of the night with Morgan, who, like Esther, listened to her gut that things weren’t working in her relationship with Dr. Andy and called off their engagement. Justine Lupe noted Morgan finds resolve to pull the trigger after talking with her mom and realizing “she’s pushing something that isn’t working, and she hasn’t really gotten to take the time to know if she even wants to be with this person.”

“She also realized that this whole relationship was reactionary, and that she wants so badly to be in a relationship, and that it’s heartbreaking having her sister leave their dynamic for her own romance, that Morgan had a bit of a crisis around it and feels alone and doesn’t want to be alone, but that she’s brave enough now to take the next steps authentically,” Lupe told TheWrap.

With both Morgan and Sasha reeling from their breakups, they confide in each other in a scene that even Tohn admits she thought was cute. “I almost felt like, ‘Oh, well, here’s the rom-com,’ as Jackie, obviously,” Tohn said. “Esther … that would make her insane, but also, at that point, she made her bed. She wanted to separate [so] whoever Sasha ends up with, he ends up with.”

The scene doesn’t see any material steps towards Morgan and Sasha getting together, with Sasha telling Morgan he’ll wait for Esther as she figures out her stuff in arguably one of the sweetest line readings of the season, which Lupe said Morgan responds genuinely to as she tells him what a good guy he is. But as for whether Morgan and Sasha are truly just platonic, Foster said their relationship is “platonic with an asterisk.”

Timothy Simons as Sasha, Justine Lupe as Morgan in “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“They found a nice companionship between them, and it is purely platonic in this way,” Lupe said, while still admitting the pair is drawn to each other. “There’s something magnetic between them — I don’t know if it’s platonic or romantic or somewhere in between. There’s probably a part of her where she’s like, ‘I’m attracted to this, but you’re weird’ … that’s what’s interesting about it, is the nuance and how vague it is.”

Simons added that there’s a “kinship” between Morgan and Sasha that extends beyond the “loser sibling” joke that parlays into a similar worldview that isn’t shared by too many people.

“There’s a natural attraction between those two people — maybe it’s romantic, or maybe it isn’t at all, but it’s just clear that they enjoy spending time together and they’re supportive of one another,” Simons said. “They go to each other for advice, even though neither one of them should be giving anybody advice.”

Regardless of whether their relationship will go to the next level in a potential Season 3, Lupe hopes Morgan finds someone that she’s “actually really enthusiastic about” with some “substance there for her sake.”

“I like the surprise of having no idea what’s coming … who would think that she’s gonna fall in love with her therapist this season? I could have never dreamt that up,” Lupe said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what they have in store if there’s a third season.”

“Nobody Wants This” Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.