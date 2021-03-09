‘Nomadland,’ ‘Rocks’ Lead Heavily Indie BAFTA Nominations

“Nomadland,” “The Father,” “The Mauritian,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” were nominated as the best films of 2020 at the EE British Academy Film Awards, which were announced on Tuesday in London.

The nominations were heavily weighted toward indie films and will likely bear only a passing resemblance to next week’s Academy Award nominations. They clearly showed the impact of last fall’s overhaul of the BAFTA voting process, a move that was designed to increase the diversity of its selections.

Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” and Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks” led all films with seven nominations, with “Nomadland” the only film to be nominated in the Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay categories. Zhao was one of four female directing nominees alongside Shannon Murphy for “Babyteeth,” Jasmila Zbanic for “Quo Vadis, Aida?” and Sarah Gavron for “Rocks.” Those three became the first women nominated in the category, after only seven had received nominations in BAFTA’s 73-year history.

Other directing nominees were Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round” and Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari.” The directing slate left out a number of formidable contenders, including David Fincher for “Mank,” Aaron Sorkin for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Paul Greengrass for “News of the World,” Regina King for “One Night in Miami” and Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.”

The acting categories were also notable for who wasn’t nominated. In Best Actress, the nominees included Bukky Bakray for “Rocks,” Radha Blank for “The Forty-Year-Old Version,” Wunmi Mosaku for “His House” and Alfre Woodard for “Clemency,” but did not include two of the Oscar front runners, Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman” or Viola Davis for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Best Actor included Adarsh Gourav for “The White Tiger,” Mads Mikkelsen for “Another Round” and Tahar Rahim for “The Mauritanian,” but not Gary Oldman for “Mank.” And notable contenders in the supporting categories who were bypassed included Ellen Burstyn for “Pieces of a Woman,” Olivia Colman for “The Father,” Amanda Seyfried for “Mank” and Sacha Baron Cohen for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Among the acting favorites who did make the cut with BAFTA were Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman,” Frances McDormand for “Nomadland,” Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal,” Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Anthony Hopkins for “The Father,” Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah” and Leslie Odom Jr. for “One Night in Miami.”

First-time nominees account for 21 of the 24 acting nominees and four of the six directing nominees.

“The Father,” “Mank,” “Minari” and “Promising Young Woman” finished just behind “Nomadland” and “Rocks” with six nominations each, while “The Dig” and “The Mauritanian” received five. “Another Round,” “Calm With Horses,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “News of the World” and “Sound of Metal” each received four.

In most categories, voters from specific BAFTA chapters selected the nominees from a shortlist of 10-20 films with the help of juries. In some categories, including Best Director and the acting categories, a jury also selected the nominees. Voters were required to see all the films on the longlist before voting in a category, with the number of nominees expanded from five to six in the acting and directing categories and from five to 10 in the Outstanding British Film category.

The expansion of categories and the use of juries rather than general voters will make this year’s nominations a far less reliable Oscar predictor than usual. In the past, the two groups overlapped to a significant degree: Last year, for instance, in 16 categories common to both shows, 70 of the 80 BAFTA nominees went on to receive Oscar nominations, with four or five BAFTA nominees in each category repeating their success with Oscar voters. (This does not include the animated feature, documentary and Best Film Not in the English Language categories, which draw from different slates of qualifying films.) Five categories, including Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay, were exact matches between the two shows.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will be presented at two virtual shows from the Royal Albert Hall in London, the first taking place on Saturday, April 10 and the second on Sunday, April 11. The April 10 show will be devoted to the craft categories.

The nominees:

BEST FILM

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Misbehaviour

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH ACTOR, DIRECTOR OR WRITER

His House, Remi Weekes

Limbo, Ben Sharrock and Irune Gurtabi

Moffie, Jack Sidey

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

Saint Maud, Rose Glass

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

The Life Ahead

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

DOCUMENTARY

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Dick Johnson is Dead

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

ANIMATED FILM

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

DIRECTOR

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Zbanic

Rocks, Sarah Gavron

LEADING ACTRESS

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

LEADING ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami…

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Another Round

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Dig

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

CASTING

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

COSTUME DESIGN

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

EDITING

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MAKE UP & HAIR

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

ORIGINAL SCORE

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

SOUND

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of A Lost Boy

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present