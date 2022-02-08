“Nope,” the highly anticipated third feature film from writer-director Jordan Peele, is coming this summer but, true to form, has been shrouded in mystery. That shroud is starting to get pulled back a bit, beginning with a new trailer debuting on Super Bowl Sunday, and a sneak peek just released teasing that debut.

The video (which you can watch above), titled “From Jordan Peele,” gives equal time to both his Oscar-winning “Get Out” and its successful follow-up “Us,” including the spooky “Us”-ified version of Luniz’s 1995 jam “I Got 5 On It.” Of course, at the very end of the spot we get a look at “Nope,” namely cast members Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun (who somehow looks even more dashing in a cowboy hat), all looking ominously to the sky. (The poster featured a sinister-looking cloud.)

We don’t know much else about “Nope,” besides that the cast also features Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott, and that it was shot by Christopher Nolan’s regular cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema (who shot some of it for IMAX). Peele’s regular collaborator Michael Abels provided the score, as well.

“Nope” hits theaters on June 22, 2022. We’ll know more this Sunday…