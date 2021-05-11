Hollywood is in awe of the legendary career of Norman Lloyd, who died this week at age 106 after having worked with everyone from Orson Welles to Judd Apatow to Charlie Chaplin to Alfred Hitchcock.

Karl Malden once referred to Lloyd as “the history of our business,” and it shows in his enormous filmography, in which he worked as an actor, director and producer, not only continuing to work well past age 100 but being willing to share stories and histories with other film fans at screenings of classic films all across town.

“What a career. From Welles to Apatow. #RIP Norman Lloyd,” actor Ben Stiller said in reacting to Lloyd’s death.

“Look up mensch in the dictionary. There’s a picture of Norman Lloyd,” Brent Spiner added.

Lloyd was perhaps best known as Dr. Daniel Auschlander on the long-running ’80s series “St. Elsewhere,” but he was the last surviving member of Orson Welles’ Mercury Theater company and was seen famously dangling and falling from the Statue of Liberty in Hitchcock’s “Saboteur.” His career spanned decades and earned him two Emmy nominations as a producer. He also acted in other hits such as “Dead Poet’s Society,” “The Age of Innocence” and in a memorable spot in “In Her Shoes.” He also had recurring roles in such TV series as “Home Fires,” “Seven Days” and “The Practice.”

Media personality Keith Olbermann also shared the news of Lloyd’s passing, calling him a dear friend and reminiscing on Lloyd’s love of baseball and being old enough to remember seeing Babe Ruth tear his pants, adding that Lloyd was “intent” on reaching age 107.

See some other reactions to Norman Lloyd’s passing below:

What a career. From Welles to Apatow. #RIP Norman Lloyd. https://t.co/sDCRpgeXgt — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2021

Got to meet Norman Lloyd once about 20 years ago, when he was a mere pup of 86. Run your eye down the man's credits as an actor & director and salute the Real Deal. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 11, 2021

RIP to NJ's own Norman Lloyd, patron saint of the working character actor. Member of Orson Welles' original Mercury Theatre in the '30s, last credit was 2015's "Trainwreck." Worked with Chaplin, Hitchcock and Scorsese along the way. A lifer. https://t.co/6WlDjRK8Wd — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) May 11, 2021

Look up mensch in the dictionary. There’s a picture of Norman Lloyd. RIP. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) May 11, 2021

Oh Norman Lloyd you were so kind to me when I was a kid starting out may you Rest In Peace dear man. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 11, 2021

We're saddened to hear about the passing of legendary actor, director and producer Norman Lloyd. Over the years, he graciously spent time with us and fans sharing stories about his life and career.



Thank you for your performances, the memories and the laughter. pic.twitter.com/SB2cN5PuJ6 — TCM (@tcm) May 11, 2021

He played tennis with Charlie Chaplin, became Hitchcock’s right hand, and worked with everyone from Orson Welles to Amy Schumer. Time spent with him was nothing short of glorious. Calling Norman Lloyd a friend was truly an honor—we love you sir. RIP ♥️ https://t.co/q55Uyf5fzG pic.twitter.com/CnJ8A7099G — Jessie Maltin (@jessiemaltin) May 11, 2021

My dear friend Norman Lloyd has died.



He was 106. He would quote things Chaplin, Hitchcock, and Judd Apatow said to him – in the same sentence. He saw a his first World Series game in 1928 (“Babe Ruth tore his pants! We roared!”) and his last in 2017.



He was intent on 107. pic.twitter.com/I9NbhTHI21 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 11, 2021

We mourn the loss of actor, producer, director and @sagaftra member Norman Lloyd. Best known for his roles in SABOTEUR, DEAD POETS SOCIETY and ST. ELSEWHERE, please enjoy our Career Retrospective with this legend from 2015 moderated by actor Elliott Gould. https://t.co/tBaDiRhQB2 — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) May 11, 2021