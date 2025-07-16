‘Nosferatu’ Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Reunite With Robert Eggers for ‘Werwulf’

“Nosferatu” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to reunite with director Robert Eggers on his next film, “Werwulf,” set for a Christmas 2026 release by Focus Features.

In “Nosferatu,” Taylor-Johnson played Friedrich Harding, a wealthy shipbuilder who does not heed Thomas and Ellen Hutter’s warnings that their German town has fallen under the curse of the vampire Count Orlok until it is too late.

Eggers co-wrote “Werwulf” with Icelandic writer Sjon, with whom he wrote his 2022 Viking revenge tale “The Northman.” The upcoming film will be set in the 13th century and will have Chris and Eleanor Columbus return as executive producers through their banner Maiden Voyage.

“Nosferatu” was a smash hit for Focus Features this past winter with $181 million grossed worldwide, becoming the studio’s third highest grossing film in history. “Werwulf” will hit theaters in 2026 as a likely R-rated gothic horror alternative to four-quadrant fare like Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday” and the DreamWorks animated legacyquel “Shrek 5.”

Taylor-Johnson most recently starred in another horror film, Danny Boyle’s “28 Years Later” and is set to reprise his role as the post-apocalyptic scavenger Jamie in the film’s sequel, “The Bone Temple,” due out this January. He is repped by WME, Brillstein and David Weber.

The casting was first reported by Nexus Point News.