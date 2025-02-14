‘Nosferatu’ Extended Cut Sets Streaming Release Date

“Nosferatu” is finally coming to streaming. Filmmaker Robert Eggers’ well-reviewed horror redo will be available to stream on Peacock starting Feb. 21, just ahead of the Oscars where it’s nominated for four awards including Best Cinematography.

But that’s not all! The “Nosferatu” extended cut will also be streaming on Peacock in February, allowing subscribers to see the longer version of Eggers’ film. The extended cut runs about four minutes longer than the theatrical cut.

A passion project for the “The Witch” director, “Nosferatu” stars Bill Skarsgård as the titular vampire and is a relatively faithful adaptation of the F.W. Murnau film, albeit with a new design for the creature. Eggers opted to draw inspiration from historical writings from those who actually believed vampires existed in the 19th century, and thus designed Orlok as a decrepit, decaying Count.

The story follows a woman, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who is plagued by visions from the Count. When her fiance, played by Nicholas Hoult, goes to visit the Count as part of a ploy on the vampire’s part, her visions grow deeper and more nightmarish, only for Count Orlok to make his way out of Transylvania and into the German city.

The film received positive reviews and grossed over $176 million at the box office. It’s nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design at the upcoming Oscars.