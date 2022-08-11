7 Nostalgic 2000s Teen Movies to Watch as Summer Winds Down

The end of summer offers many of a certain generation a moment to feel nostalgic for days gone by -- specifically over 2000s summer teen movies that help us relive Blake Lively’s illicit affair with her soccer coach amidst grief in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and Miley Cyrus’ first romance with Liam Hemsworth that smoothed her rebellious phase in “The Last Song.”
For those on the Gen-Z/Millennial line (or not, cinema is all-inclusive!) these flicks are bound to make you nostalgic for beach bonfires, European makeovers and deep teen angst alike. Check out our picks for some nostalgic 2000s summer teen movies to watch as the summer winds down -- including where to stream them.
Walt Disney Pictures
The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)
Who wouldn’t want to experience a summer trip to Rome where an Italian pop star mistakes you for his singing partner and whisks you off to the glamorous world of high fashion and celebrity? On the heels of a humiliating junior high graduation, Lizzie McGuire transforms her luck when she meets international sensation Paolo and he asks her to meet him the following day. When Paolo explains that he and his singing partner, Isabella, are set to perform at the International Music Video Awards and asks Lizzie to lip sync in her place, Lizzie agrees to do it and learns some surprising things about Paolo when she meets the mysterious Isabella.
"The Lizzie McGuire Movie" is streaming on Disney+.
Warner Bros. Pictures
What a Girl Wants (2003)
When Daphne, played by Amanda Bynes, graduates from high school, she runs off to London in an attempt to meet her father, who is running for public office. Daphne immediately develops a romance with Ian, a local boy and musician. When Daphne’s budding relationship with her father reveals secrets about her parents’ past, the family must face their fears and embrace the future.
"What a Girl Wants" is streaming on Hulu.
MGM
Sleepover (2004)
Starring Alexa Bega and Mika Boomer, “Sleepover” follows an intense all-night scavenger hunt between two friend groups to decide the fate of which lunch table the girls will sit at when they enter their freshman year of high school. From obtaining a pair of boxers from a popular boy to dressing a mall mannequin with their own clothing, the girls must sneak out of their houses and evade their intrusive parents. Things get interesting when getting a homecoming crown from the king or queen is suggested as a tie-breaker one girl catches her boyfriend kissing another girl.
"Sleepover" is streaming for free on YouTube.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)
A friend group tied to a pair of pants that magically fits them all? Sounds cheesy, but it works. The four friends use the pants to document their tumultuous summers with each other, ranging from an illicit affair with a soccer coach to a familial separation to a Greek romance. As each friend struggles with their own coming-of-age dilemma, the movie shows off its mystical ability to make us sappy over a pair of pants. America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn star.
"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" is streaming on HBO Max.
20th Century Studios
Aquamarine (2006)
“Aquamarine” has all the makings of a perfect summer teen watch: a childhood friendship that must deal with the challenges of adolescence, a heart throb life-guard and fins from magical creature. Aquamarine shakes up the lives of best friends Claire and Hailey when she befriends them and asks for their help in pursuing love, promising them that she will grant them a wish if they help her. Things get tricky when their enemy threatens to expose Aquamarine’s secret and a giant storm drags her back to sea before she finds romantic love.
"Aquamarine" is streaming on Starz.
Walt Disney Pictures
High School Musical 2 (2007)
A list of nostalgic teen summer movies from the 2000s would be incomplete without “High School Musical 2.” From Gabriella’s dilemma of feeling like she’s from a different world than Troy once Sharpay sets him up for success at her country club to Sharpay’s constant longing for “fabulous,” this movie screams nostalgic summer watch for HSM fans. The teen angst of “Bet on Me” mixes perfectly with Gabriella’s decidedly mature “I Gotta Go My Own Way” in arguably the best movie in the Disney series.
"High School Musical 2" is streaming on Disney+.
Walt Disney Pictures
The Last Song (2010)
Miley Cyrus is in her element as rebellious teen, Ronnie, who visits her father in a beach town Georgia after being caught shoplifting at home. The Nicholas Sparks adaptation sees Ronnie reconnecting with her dad and love for music while building a romance with popular Will. Right when things start going her way, news of a terminal illness and rumors from her dad’s past threaten her happiness. With bonfires, beach sleepovers and just enough family drama, “The Last Song” is an ideal summer watch, but be prepared for tears.