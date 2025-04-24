ABC News Studios’ ‘Not Her First Rodeo’ Sets Freeform, Hulu Premiere Date | Exclusive

ABC News Studios’ “Not Her First Rodeo” set its premiere dates on Freeform and Hulu, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The new docuseries, which takes viewers inside the adrenaline-fueled world of professional bull riding, debuts its first two episodes on Freeform on Thursday, May 22 at 10 p.m. ET, with new episodes premiering Thursdays. All six episodes will be available to stream on Hulu beginning Friday, June 6.

The new docuseries centers on the Elite Lady Bull Riders, five remarkable women battling in and out of the arena, risking life and limb for a shot at a championship buckle, eight seconds at a time, per the official logline. Jorden Halvorsen, Catalina Langlitz, Renata Nunes, Athena Rivera and Alexia Huffman are the five women featured in the show.

In an exclusive teaser for “Not Her First Rodeo,” the Elite Lady Bull Riders gear up for their time in the arena, giving viewers a look inside their dangerous lifestyle.

“I knew that I had a purpose to ride bulls,” one of the riders said in the teaser, while another says, “sometimes its peoples first time seeing bull riding, let alone seeing a girl ride a bull.” “Hang on tight,” she continues.

“Not Her First Rodeo” expands Freeform and Hulu’s unscripted slate, joining newly announced reality series “Love Thy Nader,” which follows Nader sisters Brooks, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland from their beginnings in Louisiana t0 the glamour and grind of New York City. Hulu is also developing a new Kardashian-focused TV show, currently titled “Calabasas: Behind the Gates,” that will lift the veil on the exclusive neighborhood where the Kardashians reside, Calabasas.

“Not Her First Rodeo” premieres Thursday, May 22 at 10 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream on Hulu beginning Friday, June 6.