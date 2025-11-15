‘Nouvelle Vague’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the French New Wave?

Richard Linklater is back for his second movie this year, with “Nouvelle Vague” now on Netflix. The film, shot in black-and-white with French dialogue, details the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless,” an integral film in “nouvelle vague,” or the French New Wave of cinema.

But Godard is far from the only filmmaker represented in Linklater’s latest. “Nouvelle Vague” is filled with characters that will be familiar to cinephiles, particularly those with a strong understanding of late ’50s and 1960s film.

Here’s a breakdown of the cast and characters of “Nouvelle Vague.”

Guillaume Marbeck as Jean-Luc Godard in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Guillaume Marbeck as Jean-Luc Godard Guillaume Marbeck stars in “Nouvelle Vague” as Jean-Luc Godard, the director of “Breathless” and one of the defining voices of the French New Wave movement. This is Marbeck’s first role in a feature film, taking on the role of one of the most notable directors in cinematic history on his first go (while being directed by a modern legend of filmmaking, no less). It’s perhaps appropriate that Linklater and casting director Stéphane Batut would tap an unknown to play Godard — “Breathless” was, after all, the filmmaker’s feature directorial debut.

“Nouvelle Vague” (Credit: Netflix) Zoey Deutch as Jean Seberg Zoey Deutch will be one of the more recognizable faces in “Nouvelle Vague” to American audiences, having appeared in such projects as “The Politician,” “Not Okay,” “Juror #2” and “Zombieland: Double Tap” (we Disney Channel kids may even remember her from a recurring role on “The Suite Life on Deck”). This isn’t Deutch’s first role in a Linklater film, having worked with the director on “Everybody Wants Some!!” early in her career. Now, Linklater has tapped Deutch to play Jean Seberg, an American actress who starred opposite Jean-Paul Belmondo in “Breathless.” Read Next

Aubry Dullin as Jean-Paul Belmondo in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Aubry Dullin as Jean-Paul Belmondo The other leading face of “Breathless,” Jean-Paul Belmondo is played in “Nouvelle Vague” by Aubry Dullin. Belmondo was a face present in several French New Wave pictures, including Godard’s “Breathless” follow-up “A Woman Is a Woman” and his 1965 film “Pierrot le Fou.” Like Marbeck, this is Dullin’s feature film debut (though he did appear in the TV movie “Murder in Lozère” as Adolescent N°2.

Bruno Dreyfürst as Georges de Beauregard in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Bruno Dreyfürst as Georges de Beauregard Bruno Dreyfürst stars in “Nouvelle Vague” as Georges de Beauregard, a producer of “Breathless” went on to work with several directors of the French New Wave movement. Beauregard received a Honorary César Award (France’s national film award) in 1983 for his contributions to the medium.

Benjamin Clery as Pierre Rissient in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Benjamin Clery as Pierre Rissient “Breathless” assistant director Pierre Rissient is played in “Nouvelle Vague” by Benjamin Clery. Rissient went on to direct a few of his own films after working with Godard: “Alibis” and “Cinq et la peau” (or “Five and the Skin”). He eventually became a talent scout for Cannes Film Festival, boosting the profiles of filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Jane Campion, Clint Eastwood, Sydney Pollack and Alexander Payne, among others.

Matthieu Penchinat as Raoul Coutard in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Matthieu Penchinat as Raoul Coutard Godard’s “Breathless” Director of Photography Raoul Coutard is played by Matthieu Penchinat in “Nouvelle Vague.” Coutard served as cinematographer for numerous films made by Godard, as well as other New Wave directors such as François Truffaut.

Pauline Belle as Suzon Faye in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Pauline Belle as Suzon Faye “Nouvelle Vague” features Pauline Belle as Suzon Faye, the script supervisor on Godard’s “Breathless.”

Benoît Bouthors as Claude Beausoleil in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Benoît Bouthors as Claude Beausoleil Benoît Bouthors appears in “Nouvelle Vague” as Claude Beausoleil, a camera operator who worked alongside cinematographer Raoul Coutard on “Breathless.” That same year, Beausoleil was a camera operator on “Shoot the Piano Player” by François Truffaut as well. Beausoleil became a director of photography himself, working on films such as Agnès Varda’s “Happiness.” Read Next

Paolo Luka Noé as François Moreuil in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Paolo Luka Noé as François Moreuil Jean Seberg’s first husband François Moreuil is played in “Nouvelle Vague” by Paolo Luka Noé. Moreuil had an uncredited appearance in “Breathless” as a journalist.

Adrien Rouyard as François Truffaut in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Adrien Rouyard as François Truffaut French New Wave legend François Truffaut appropriately factors into “Nouvelle Vague,” played here by Adrien Rouyard. Rouyard joins the group of relative unknowns playing cinema icons in the film, with the actor having only made a handful of television appearances prior to “Nouvelle Vague.” “The 400 Blows,” directed by Truffaut as his first feature and released a year before “Breathless,” is one of the first major films of the French New Wave.

Jade Phan-Gia as Phuong Maittret in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Jade Phan-Gia as Phuong Maittret Another crew member from “Breathless,” makeup artist Phuong Maittret is played in “Nouvelle Vague” by Jade Phan-Gia.

Jodie Ruth-Forest as Suzanne Schiffman in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Jodie Ruth-Forest as Suzanne Schiffman Oscar nominee and César winner Suzanne Schiffman appears in “Nouvelle Vague” in a performance by Jodie Ruth-Forest. Schiffman was a French New Wave director and screenwriter who often worked with Truffaut (such as on the Oscar-nominated screenplay for “Day for Night”).

Antoine Besson as Claude Chabrol in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Antoine Besson as Claude Chabrol Antoine Besson (another unknown) plays Claude Chabrol (another French New Wave icon) in “Nouvelle Vague.” Charbol began his career as a critic for Cahiers du Cinéma before becoming a thriller filmmaker inspired by directors like Alfred Hitchcock.

Franck Cicurel as Raymond Cauchetier in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Frank Cicurel as Raymond Cauchetier Raymond Cauchetier was a photographer who worked behind-the-scenes on several French New Wave films, capturing moments on sets such as Godard’s. In “Nouvelle Vague,” Frank Cicurel plays the BTS photographer. Read Next

Roxane Rivière as Agnès Varda in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Roxane Rivière as Agnès Varda Agnès Varda was a filmmaker renowned for her work in the French New Wave and beyond. Varda had a long-spanning career, with her first feature, “La Pointe Courte,” releasing in 1955, and her final project, “Varda by Agnès,” releasing in 2019 (the year of her death). On top of receiving an Honorary Academy Award, Varda received her first Oscar nomination in 2018 at the age of 89 for Best Documentary Feature for her film “Faces Places.” Roxane Rivière portrays Varda in “Nouvelle Vague.”

Jean-Jacques Le Vessier as Jean Cocteau in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Jean-Jacques Le Vessier as Jean Cocteau Jean Cocteau was a major voice in the avant-garde and a great influence on the French New Wave. Cocteau was a writer (of screenplays, stage productions, poetry, novels) and a filmmaker, helming such projects as the iconic 1946 film “Beauty and the Beast.” Jean-Jacques Le Vessier plays Cocteau in Linklater’s latest.

Côme Thieulin as Éric Rohmer in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Côme Thieulin as Éric Rohmer Another French New Wave director, Éric Rohmer is played in “Nouvelle Vague” by Côme Thieulin. Rohmer picked up a screenwriting nomination at the 1971 Academy Awards for “My Night at Maud’s.”

Laurent Mothe as Roberto Rossellini in “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Laurent Mothe as Roberto Rossellini Famed Italian filmmaker (and father of Isabella Rossellini) Roberto Rossellini is played in “Nouvelle Vague” by Laurent Mothe. Roberto’s work in Italian neorealist cinema is seen as an influence on the French New Wave.