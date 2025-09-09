Richard Linklater Takes You Behind the Scenes of ‘Breathless’ in First ‘Nouvelle Vague’ Trailer

Richard Linklater is back. And this time he’s taking us inside the French New Wave film movement.

“Nouvelle Vague,” the latest from the prolific director, concerns the making of “Breathless,” Jean-Luc Godard’s masterwork and one of the first films of the movement that swept France in the late 1950s and ’60s. Guillaume Marbeck plays the director, Zoey Deutch plays Jean Seberg and Aubry Dullin plays Jean-Paul Belmondo. It is shot in black-and-white in a boxy 1.33:1 aspect ratio and Linklater filmed it in France with a French crew.

And while the movie doesn’t debut until later this fall, you can get a glimpse of the film via its brand-new trailer. Watch it below.

This is Linklater’s third film for Netflix, after 2022’s animated charmer “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood” and last year’s “Hit Man” (which premiered at festivals the year before).

“Nouvelle Vague” debuted at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it was warmly received – there were reports that Quentin Tarantino, who named his production company A Band Apart after Godard’s 1964 classic, had watched the movie twice in one day. Linklater has another new, based-on-a-true-story movie this year, “Blue Moon,” which premiered in Berlin and will also be coming out this fall from Sony Pictures Classics. That film stars Linklater regular Ethan Hawke, as Lorenz Hart, set on the opening night of “Oklahoma!”

“Nouvelle Vague” will get a theatrical release from Netflix on Oct. 31 and premiere on the platform on Nov. 14.